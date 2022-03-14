Around the NFL

Bengals expected to sign former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to four-year, $40 million deal

Mar 14, 2022
Free-agent guard Alex Cappa is choosing Joe Burrow over Tom Brady﻿.

Cappa agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

ESPN first reported the news.

Scooping up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stalwart guard is an excellent start to the offseason for the Bengals, who needed to improve the blocking in front of Burrow, who was sacked 70 times (including playoffs).

Cappa allowed five sacks on 764 pass-blocking snaps in 2021, per Pro Football Focus; 764 pass-blocking snaps were the most among guards in 2021.

At 27-years old, the former third-round pick out of Humboldt State enjoyed his best season in 2021, didn't miss a snap last year, and is a player on the rise.

The Bengals desperately needed to add blockers across the O-line this offseason. Adding Cappa is a positive opening salvo for the rebuild, and at $10 million per year is a solid deal for both sides.

For Tampa, it moves forward without its top two guards after Ali Marpet retired.

