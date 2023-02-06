NFL coaches whose personalities best match their cities: Where do Super Bowl LVII opponents rank?

I'm sure a lot of you will be upset about this and get into my mentions, and I get you. Most of you will say Rams coach Sean McVay should represent Los Angeles, which just seems so obvious. But McVay has always seemed more Manhattan to me. Or, at the very least, like a guy who is not from Southern California but kind of fits the stereotype of what other people not from Southern California think of when they think of someone from Southern California. He's got that high-energy, take-no-prisoners approach, like if Ari Gold was a football coach. But that's more like what you would see on a TV show, and not here in the streets of L.A. (And I say "streets of a L.A." like I don't hang out in a beach town.)





Staley, on the other hand, is exactly who Southern Californians are. Actually, let me be more specific: He is exactly like the dudes I grew up with in Southern California. (That's right, I was born in the Chicago suburbs but grew up in the Inland Empire, in Corona -- the home of Vans tennis shoes.) We recently had a golf tournament, and Staley would have fit in with all of my friends. So much so that I had to Google to make sure we didn't go to high school together.





Here's the thing about Staley: He's got that low-key demeanor but also that aggressive streak that I've come to expect from people out here. Like, he'd be a super chill guy at the taco truck, but also willing to drop in on a wave before you get the chance to take it. Staley is that guy.