Dan Campbell on type of team he wants to build in Detroit: 'We're gonna bite a kneecap off'

Dan Campbell spent three years of his playing career in Detroit. More than a decade later, the former tight end returned as the Lions' latest head coach. That reunion is off to a blazing start.

Hired more for his motivational techniques, general philosophy, and leadership than Xs and Os, Campbell came out of the gate hot in his introductory press conference. Most who listened probably left ready to run through a wall.

"Here's what I know just as an overall philosophy," the demonstrative coach said. "You're going to say what's this team gonna be, what's it not gonna be? I know that Detroit is made up of great people, some really good people. The community is strong. This place has been kicked, it's been battered, it's been bruised, and I can sit up here and give you coach speak all day long. I can give you, 'Hey, we're going to win this many games.' None of that matters, and you guys don't want to hear it anyway. You've had enough of that s---. Excuse my language.

"Here's what I do know is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city's been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity. So this team's going to be built on we're going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you, and when you knock us down, we're gonna get up and on the way up, we're gonna bite a kneecap off, alright, and we're going to stand up and then it's gonna take two more shots to knock us down, alright, and on the way up, we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up and then it's going to take three shots to get us down, and when we do, we're gonna take another hunk out of you. Before long, we're going to be the last one standing, alright? That's going to be the mentality."

As a former player, Campbell promised to mold a tough squad.

"My job is to make this team better, make it competitive, make it a winner," he said. "Look, I can't guarantee wins, but I know this, man: My job is also to get this city back on its feet. ... I don't blame you fans one bit. I get it. There's no telling how many of these press conferences you've seen. I'm not going to stand up here and give you coachspeak, but I'm going to tell you this, man: This team is gonna freaking take on your identity. There's been enough hard times here and you've always found a way back up, and this team is going to do the same thing. Every time we get hit we're going to get back up stronger. That's what I do know."