NFL's five most overperforming/underperforming units of 2022 season: Geno Smith, Seahawks soared

PRESEASON WIN-SHARE RANKING: 25th. FINAL WIN-SHARE RANKING: 13th.





If someone had told me at the beginning of the season the Lions would end up ranking here even after trading away tight end T.J. Hockenson in November, I wouldn't have believed it myself. Of the major offseason additions to the pass-catching corps, first-round pick Jameson Williams was not guaranteed to even see the field in 2022 coming off a torn ACL, and though free agent DJ Chark was a plus, he didn't inspire a huge shift in forecasted total output for an offense that recorded the lowest average depth of passing target in 2021 (6.8, per Pro Football Focus). The numbers -- including the offensive line's preseason ranking of fifth in win share, which ended up being consistent with its sixth-place finish -- suggested Detroit's offense would likely rely on the run to set up a short passing game. It did play out that way, but between the scheme and quarterback Jared Goff's execution, the passing offense was so much more valuable than originally forecast.





Per Next Gen Stats, Goff had the second-most TD passes on attempts of 9 air yards or less (19, with zero interceptions) and the second-best passer rating on such passes (106.4) among passers with at least 50 such attempts, with only Patrick Mahomes outproducing Goff in both categories. And to round it out, Goff throw in 10 TD passes of 10-plus air yards (with seven interceptions). The Lions ended the season scoring the fifth-most points per game (26.6) in the NFL, and the offense drove 2.2 more wins than the defense, the biggest offensive-defensive win-share imbalance in the NFL this season.