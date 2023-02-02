RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022

We are less than a fortnight away from the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, with Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But before the season wraps, I am once again swallowing my pride and acknowledging my mistakes.

Back in August, I ranked all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, and for the most part, I feel pretty good about my assessment. However, there are a few glaring whiffs, including Philadelphia's Miles Sanders, a current star of this year's postseason. I had Sanders ranked No. 31 in my preseason RB1 rankings. It seems unfair at first glance, but when you look at the three reasons for my decision, I think you'll change your tune. First, he had not yet surpassed 900 rush yards in a season and had played in only 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Second, the Eagles came into this season with a crowded backfield with Sanders sharing carries with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, who are each shining in their own right this postseason. And finally, this year's rushing attack was always set to go through MVP finalist and quarterback Jalen Hurts.