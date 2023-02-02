Ground Index

RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022

Published: Feb 02, 2023 at 09:28 AM
Maurice Jones-Drew

We are less than a fortnight away from the end of the 2022 NFL campaign, with Super Bowl LVII pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But before the season wraps, I am once again swallowing my pride and acknowledging my mistakes.

Back in August, I ranked all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, and for the most part, I feel pretty good about my assessment. However, there are a few glaring whiffs, including Philadelphia's Miles Sanders, a current star of this year's postseason. I had Sanders ranked No. 31 in my preseason RB1 rankings. It seems unfair at first glance, but when you look at the three reasons for my decision, I think you'll change your tune. First, he had not yet surpassed 900 rush yards in a season and had played in only 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Second, the Eagles came into this season with a crowded backfield with Sanders sharing carries with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, who are each shining in their own right this postseason. And finally, this year's rushing attack was always set to go through MVP finalist and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

To Sanders' credit, he made the most of every opportunity for the NFC's top team, racking up 1,269 rush yards on 259 carries (4.9 yards per attempt) with 11 rush touchdowns, all career-highs. Set to become a free agent in March, Sanders finished the season as a top-10 running back in my year-end rankings and has been instrumental in the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LVII with 132 rush yards and two TDs in two postseason games.

Below are three other running backs I was wrong about this season, excluding players who have missed much of the season due to injury.

Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys · Year 7

Preseason RB ranking: No. 5


I was high on Zeke coming into the 2022 season despite Tony Pollard outgaining him by 1.3 yards per carry in 2021. And though the veteran did start 14 of his 15 games played this season, he averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry -- the first time his season average fell below 4.0 -- while Pollard made the Cowboys' offense more potent, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and logging nearly 400 receiving yards in the pass game. By the end of the season, Pollard was the clear production leader in the backfield with his absence in the second half of the Divisional Round having a significant impact on the Dallas offense in that loss. Elliott, who finished the season with a season-low 876 rush yards yet had 12 rush TDs, has become a goal-line and short-yardage specialist at this point in his career, which is why my preseason ranking proved much too high.

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · Year 5

Preseason RB ranking: No. 18

Barkley faced a pressure-filled 2022 campaign after battling injuries the last two seasons, compiling 2,391 scrimmage yards in 28 games between 2019 and 2021, and came through in a big way for the Giants. Barkley finished fourth in the NFL this season with a career-high 1,312 rush yards and 10 rush touchdowns en route to being a Comeback Player of the Year finalist and helping the Giants reach the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign. The 2022 version of Barkley is the player we hoped he'd be when healthy, and he proved he's still one of the league's best when it is.

Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · Year 4

Preseason RB ranking: No. 28


Heading into the 2022 season, Jacobs had yet to play a full regular-season slate in his career and he was coming off the least productive campaign of his career. In addition, Jacobs and the run game seemed to initially take a back seat to the passing attack after the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, one of the league's top receivers. My ranking made sense. It did! But it only took a month for Josh McDaniels to see Jacobs as a key cog in his offensive system, which enabled the fourth-year pro to produce a career-best campaign. His 1,653 rush yards over 17 games -- that's an average of 97.2 rush yards per game -- earned him the NFL rushing title. It's safe to say Jacobs put himself in a great position ahead of becoming a free agent in March.

