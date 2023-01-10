Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

2022 stats: 17 games | 244 att | 1,139 rush yds | 4.7 ypc | 8 rush TDs | 85 rec | 741 rec yds | 5 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost





The 49ers are expected to compete for the Super Bowl, and McCaffrey is a huge reason why. He was, no question, one of the best midseason acquisitions of 2022 -- but he may go down as one of the best all time if the 49ers come home with the Lombardi. He surpassed 1,200 scrimmage yards in his 11 games with the 49ers alone, while adding another 670 scrimmage yards with Carolina early in the year. McCaffrey gets a chance to strut his stuff in the postseason for the first time since he was a rookie, and he's a much different and better version of himself this time around.