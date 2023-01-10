NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The Ravens' offensive success is dependent on Lamar Jackson's status. And on that front, John Harbaugh didn't provide any clarity on Monday. The former MVP hasn't played a single down since suffering a knee injury in Week 13. When right, Lamar's the ultimate X-factor -- a lightning bolt that can strike at any moment, turning nothing into a highlight-reel touchdown with his otherworldly abilities -- but there's just no way to know how healthy he is at the moment.





Tyler Huntley has made four starts in Jackson's absence, with the Ravens going 2-2. Huntley's numbers in those games certainly don't jump off the page: 60 percent completions, 117.8 passing yards per game, 2:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio; 2.9 yards per carry. With Huntley kept on the sideline in Week 18, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown made his first career start against the Bengals, completing a mere 43.2 percent of his passes for 286 yards, with two INTs and a lost fumble.





All of this shuffling at the game's most important position certainly hasn't help Baltimore's attack. The Ravens have averaged the fewest points per game (12.5) in December and January of any team to make the playoffs since the 1997 Buccaneers (12.3 ppg). Baltimore just doesn't have enough juice in the pass game. The Ravens boast the NFL's second-ranked rushing offense, but a lack of bona fide weapons beyond tight end Mark Andrews limits the unit tremendously.





Baltimore lives in a ground-and-pound approach and runs the ball as well as anybody, but it can't keep up with AFC powerhouses like the Bengals, Sunday night's opponent. If the Ravens are forced into obvious passing downs, it could be another looonnnggg night for Harbaugh's team.