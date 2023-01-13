Around the NFL

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) says he's a 'game-time decision' for wild-card game vs. Bengals

Published: Jan 13, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With Lamar Jackson continuing to deal with a knee injury, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to name a starter heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The presumption has been that Tyler Huntley, who missed last week's game due to a shoulder injury, will get the start, but the quarterback was equally mum on the situation.

"It's a game-time decision," he said Friday when asked if he's been told he would start.

Huntley said the rest last week helped his injured shoulder.

"Shoot, it's up there, it's a good percentage. I think we're pushing 90, 99, around there," he said. "We're up there. We practiced today, and we're just seeing how we're gonna feel these next couple days."

Added the 24-year-old QB: "With seeing the same team two weeks in a row, that was a good thing that I did rest. I'm feeling even better as we speak right now."

Huntley is officially questionable to play against Cincinnati after practicing fully Friday. If Huntley can't go, rookie quarterback Anthony Brown would make his second straight start.

The Ravens offense has struggled without Jackson, averaging 12.5 points per game the past five contests, second-fewest in the NFL behind the Jets (11.0 PPG) in Weeks 13-18, 17 points fewer than Weeks 1-12.

If healthy enough to play, Huntley would make his first career postseason start.

"No nerves," he said. "Just excited to get back out there, missing one week. It's just another opportunity to go play football and I appreciate it, and to be doing it with the Ravens, that puts it over the top."

As for Jackson, who tweeted an update on his PCL injury Thursday, noting he hasn't been able to get healthy enough to return, Harbaugh said Friday he "didn't pay attention" to the tweet and couldn't comment on the former MVP's condition.

Harbaugh added the Ravens "can't know" if Jackson might be available for the postseason should Baltimore win Sunday night.

"Here's the thing: You don't know," the coach said. "That's why it's so challenging to stand here, and you get asked questions about injuries all the time and you understand it 'cause it's important, and you don't always know. Sometimes you're hopeful it'll be quicker. I know I'm always hopeful that guys get back quicker, that it's the front end of any kind of a prediction. Sometimes it goes the other way, and it's longer, and you're disappointed. "

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Dolphins-Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down five things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023

Sean McVay isn't ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future.

news

Packers GM says QB Aaron Rodgers will 'take his time' on return decision, Jordan Love 'ready to play'

Aaron Rodgers' sentimental walk off the field following the Packers' season-ending loss to the Lions implied a seeming inevitability he had just played his last game for Green Bay. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst isn't so sure.

news

Dolphins to start rookie QB Skylar Thompson in wild-card game vs. Bills

Seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson will start Sunday's postseason bout against the Bills, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday. The Fins have been prepping all week for the rookie to start after ruling out Tua Tagovailoa.

news

Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars, could miss a few weeks with back fracture

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals request to interview Steelers senior defensive asst. Brian Flores for head coaching job

Brian Flores could get another chance to return to a head-coaching chair. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Cardinals requested permission to interview Flores for their vacant head coaching position.

news

Wink Martindale readying Giants' 'playoff defense' for Vikings rematch: 'Never let one game beat you twice'

In Week 16, the Giants lost to the Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second Greg Joseph field goal. After that game, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told his squad it proved the Giants have a playoff-caliber D.

news

Micah Parsons on playoff showdown with Tom Brady, Buccaneers: 'This is where legends are made'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is ready to take his game to another level in Monday night's postseason showdown with the Buccaneers, saying, "Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE