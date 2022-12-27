Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy

What a roller coaster it's been for these two in Washington this year. Wentz started the season 2-4 before going on injured reserve in October. Heinicke, who is 5-3-1 as the starter this season, took over and played well enough to keep the job -- until Saturday's loss to the 49ers, when he was benched for Wentz.





The saga will continue in Week 17, with Ron Rivera still contemplating who is going to start against the Cleveland Browns. While we wait to learn which QB will get the call with the team's playoff hopes on the line, let's examine where both passers stand.





We've already seen the best of Heinicke, with whom the Commanders have struggled of late. The 29-year-old is a confident player and leader who'll get the best out of those around him, but his physical limitations hinder the offense as a whole. Those limitations are also what will likely keep him from becoming a regular starter at this point in his career. If he's the starter over the next two weeks, I don't think his performance -- good or bad -- will change his outlook for 2023, when he will be a free agent.





We saw Wentz reach his peak in 2017, when a season-ending knee injury derailed a potential MVP campaign. He failed to regain that form post-injury, whether in Philly, in Indianapolis last season or in the first portion of this season in Washington. However, the 29-year-old has the talent and ability to make the Commanders' offense better, if he can avoid negative plays. If named the starter moving forward, Wentz can thrive with a talented supporting cast that includes Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. If he helps the team reach the postseason, he could stick around for at least another year, despite Washington having an opportunity (with no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract after this season) to move on.