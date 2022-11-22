Around the NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold to start in Week 12 matchup vs. Broncos

Published: Nov 22, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Panthers are making yet another change at quarterback.

Sam Darnold will be the starter for Carolina's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday, making him the third quarterback to make a start for the team this season.

Darnold was the Panthers' starter for the majority of the 2021 season, but coming into 2022 there was a full-on quarterback battle between him as the incumbent starter and offseason acquisition Baker Mayfield. Darnold lost that battle during the preseason, and to add injury to insult, suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale that landed him on injured reserve.

Inconsistency has continued in the Panthers QB room despite the change. Mayfield did not perform as expected early in the season, going 1-4 before he too suffered a high ankle sprain and was replaced. P.J. Walker, who had started the year as the No. 3 QB, took over in Week 6 and went 2-3 in a five-game span that included a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers, but also suffered a 42-21 loss to the Bengals in which Walker was benched in the second half.

Darnold was activated from injured reserve after that Week 9 loss, but despite him and Mayfield both being healthy, Walker still got the Week 10 start versus the Falcons. Walker sustained a high ankle sprain of his own in that game and has been sidelined since.

With Walker out, Mayfield retook his starting spot last Sunday but did not perform well in a loss to the Ravens, throwing two late interceptions and putting only three points on the board. So now Carolina has come full circle and turned back to Darnold to start in Week 12, hoping this will be the right move to turn things around for the 3-8 squad.

Amid injuries and subpar play from his colleagues, Darnold is getting another chance to take the reins of the Panthers offense, but we'll have to wait and see whether the QB change is enough to get Carolina back in the win column against the similarly struggling Broncos (3-7).

Related Content

news

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler due to an incident in Mexico City on Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the Arizona Republic on Monday.

news

Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson after three-plus seasons in Los Angeles

The Rams made a surprising move on Tuesday by releasing RB Darrell Henderson, the team's leading rusher so far in the 2022 season.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'getting better in all areas'

After rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett showed marked improvement in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Bengals in Week 11, coach Mike Tomlin said he believes the QB is 'getting better in all areas.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says Todd Downing will remain as OC following arrest

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will move forward with Todd Downing as offensive coordinator following Downing's arrest for driving under the influence on Nov. 18.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

news

Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'

Joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reflects on his short-lived tenure in Carolina and how Steve Wilks has handled his duties in the interim.

news

Justin Jefferson, Vikings look to bounce back after 'embarrassing' loss to Cowboys

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson recounts Minnesota's blowout loss to the Cowboys, but is not looking past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game versus the Patriots.

news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' latest blowout loss to 49ers: 'We've got to flush it'

After getting blown on national TV against the 49ers, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to move on to the next game.

news

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'

The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo throws four touchdowns in 49ers' blowout win: 'Today was probably our best full game we put together'

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tossed four touchdown passes as the Niners drubbed the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, on Monday night in Mexico City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE