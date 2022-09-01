Around the NFL

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks

Published: Sep 01, 2022 at 01:22 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season.

The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Thursday, and expect him to miss four to six weeks. Darnold's IR placement followed the final cutdown deadline, meaning he can return during the 2022 season.

Fitterer told reporters the Panthers expect to keep the status quo at quarterback, with Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker remaining as the team's only two active quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to see how the Panthers juggle their QB depth chart once Darnold is able to return. Logically, Darnold would replace Walker as the backup to Mayfield, although his health would need to be in a good place to be able to step into a regular-season game.

Like Mayfield and Walker, Darnold is in the final year of his existing deal. Unlike Mayfield and Walker, he won't have a full season to prove he's worth pursuing in the offseason. In fact, if Mayfield plays well, Darnold might not get a chance at all.

Still, based on the order of quarterbacks during the preseason, it's safe to expect Darnold to return as QB2 behind Mayfield. When exactly that will happen remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets $2M raise for 2022 season, making him highest-paid RB in NFL

The King is getting a raise. Derrick Henry was slated to make $12 million this year. The $2 million bump to $14 million makes him the highest-paid RB this season in terms of 2022 cash.

news

Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.

news

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans. The decision will keep Robinson off the field until at least Week 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to terms on five-year, $245M contract extension

Russell Wilson and the Broncos agreed to terms Thursday on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in March.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith no longer worried about contract status: 'It's already in the back of my mind'

As far as Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is concerned, the offseason contract issues are in the past. Smith sat out training camp and the preseason after not coming to terms on a new long-term contract this offseason.

news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell wants Kirk Cousins 'to feel as involved as he's ever been in an offense'

All offseason, the discussion surrounding Minnesota has been how the "Kevin O'Connell offense" will bring freshness and explosiveness to the Vikings. But the new coach really wants the scheme to be Kirk Cousins' offense.

news

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. hungry for a fresh start in Carolina: 'I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty'

After two seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is ready for a fresh start following his trade to the Carolina Panthers.

news

WR Denzel Mims 'frustrated' with situation on Jets: 'I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is frustrated with the pecking order in New York. After requesting a trade and remaining on the team through cutdown day, Mims expressed a belief that he should be playing with the starters.

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday.

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

