P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 02:18 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Despite being benched at halftime of Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback P.J. Walker will remain the starter.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per a source informed of the decision.

Baker Mayfield replaced Walker at halftime of the 42-21 loss and led all three of the Panthers' scoring drives. Sam Darnold was also activated to the 53-man roster on Monday. But on a short week, interim coach Steve Wilks will stick with Walker.

Walker completed 3-of-10 passes for nine yards and a 0.0 passer rating on Sunday, the fewest yards by a starter since Carson Palmer in Week 17, 2009 (min. 10 pass attempts).

The dismal performance came after Walker threw for 317 yards with an INT and a game-tying long TD to D.J. Moore in a Week 8 overtime loss in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Walker will get a chance to repeat that aerial performance against a Falcons defense that ranks dead last in the NFL against the pass.

