2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Agree or disagree with three QB decisions?

Vrabel said Will Levis is likely to be the team’s starter at least until Ryan Tannehill returns from an ankle injury. After a great first start, there are undoubtedly some fans who want the Titans to be Levis’ team moving forward whether Tannehill is healthy or not, but I agree with Vrabel on this one. I realize Tannehill had thrown a total of two(!) TD passes in six starts in 2023. And I realize the rookie quarterback put on an absolute show in his NFL debut, separating himself from second-year signal-caller Malik Willis, who fumbled his first snap under center in the win over Atlanta. Levis provided a spark for an offense that was playing without one for most of the season. It's just not that simple.





It’s very possible that Levis gets a reality check on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are a better team than Atlanta and have an entire game of tape to study and use to prepare on the short week. Levis isn’t going to be able to just chuck it up to DeAndre Hopkins every week. But he will have a decent chance to continue playing well if Derrick Henry’s presence creates one-on-one opportunities in the pass game and manageable down-and-distance situations. There will come a time, though, where Levis will be forced to make accurate throws from the pocket. He’ll need to go through his progressions and dissect exotic looks from the defense. It takes time for players to get up to speed and having experience is invaluable at the position. So even though Tannehill isn't playing his best football in 2023, the safe route for a team still in the thick of the playoff race is to take it week by week.