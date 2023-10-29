News roundup

Presented By

Injury roundup: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee) expected to play vs. Browns

Published: Oct 29, 2023 at 04:50 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Lockett, who did not participate in Seattle's first two practices, was a full participant in Friday's session leading to a questionable designation for Week 8. Adams was able to be a limited participant on Thursday after resting on Wednesday. Adams turned in a full session on Friday and received a questionable designation for Sunday.

As for the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's contest earlier in the week. Backup QB PJ Walker will get the start for the Browns in Seattle.

Cleveland running back Jerome Ford (ankle) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back) are questionable. 

The Seahawks and Browns kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 7 game versus Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.