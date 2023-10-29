Injury roundup: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee) expected to play vs. Browns

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Lockett, who did not participate in Seattle's first two practices, was a full participant in Friday's session leading to a questionable designation for Week 8. Adams was able to be a limited participant on Thursday after resting on Wednesday. Adams turned in a full session on Friday and received a questionable designation for Sunday.
As for the Browns, quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's contest earlier in the week. Backup QB PJ Walker will get the start for the Browns in Seattle.
Cleveland running back Jerome Ford (ankle) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back) are questionable.
The Seahawks and Browns kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee) and tight end Gerald Everett (hip) are considered to be game-time decisions versus the Bears, Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) is expected to play versus the Patriots, Rapoport reported, per sources. Safety Jevon Holland (concussion) is not expected to play, while cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) will be a game-time decision, Rapoport added.
- New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill (chest), safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot) and safety Marcus Maye (illness) are expected to play versus the Colts, Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) is a game-time decision versus the Eagles, Rapoport reported, per sources.