QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 'a bad day' in Raiders' loss to Lions on Monday night

Garoppolo wasn't the only issue with the Raiders offense, but he was the biggest culprit. Vegas gained a measly 157 total yards with 12 first downs. Compare that to the Lions, who had 486 total yards and 29 first downs. The Raiders had exactly one sustained drive late in the second quarter. The other 10 possessions were a compilation of botched opportunities, poor management, and frustrating play. Outside of the 10-play 75-yard TD drive (mostly on winning with the ground game), the Raiders didn't have a possession that went for more than 26 net yards.

The most concerning issue is Garoppolo's inability to consistently involve the star wideout Adams, who caught just one pass for 11 yards on seven targets Monday night. Adams had his own flubs, including a bad third-down drop, but the quarterback airmailed him in key spots.

Following the loss, Adams was out of words.

"Honestly, I don't know what to say at this moment," Adams said afterward. "I truly don't. I wish I had the words to say something that's not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I'm going to just, I truly, I just don't know."

In the past four games, Adams has averaged 35.5 receiving yards per contest with zero scores. In the previous four weeks, he'd averaged 99.3 YPG with three scores.

Following another failed drive late, Adams slammed his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

"It's not hard to maintain the confidence in our offense," Adams said. "It's just hard to curb your frustration when you can't put it together, when you know you should. Just keep trying to get better. Keep trying to get better."

The Raiders offense is a sad operation, which opened the season with eight straight games with fewer than 20 offensive points scored, the longest streak to start a season since St. Louis and Washington in 2009. Vegas' 15 consecutive games with at least one turnover is also the longest active streak in the NFL.