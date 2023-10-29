NFL+: The Insiders

Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Published: Oct 29, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Pelissero_Tom_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL Media Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

Entering a critical stretch on the schedule, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels yielded the floor at a team meeting on Thursday to players, allowing them to voice the frustrations that at times have bubbled over publicly during the team's 3-4 start to the season, per sources.

Superstars Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs were among the players who spoke up in the meeting, sources say. But players from every area of the roster took their turn, at times in a very passionate fashion, and addressed a variety of issues with nothing being off limits.

Sources familiar with the meeting say players roundly viewed it as cathartic -- a much-needed opportunity to get things off their chest and reset emotionally before the team travels to Detroit for a big Monday night game against the Lions.

Related Links

Last week's 30-12 loss to the Bears snapped the Raiders' two-game winning streak and dropped them three games back of first-place Kansas City in the AFC West standings. But Las Vegas remains very much alive in the playoff picture, just one game back of a wild-card spot with 10 games to go.

The meeting came with rumors swirling days before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The Raiders have had trade calls surrounding receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent, per sources. They've also received calls on Adams and Crosby, who would command massive trade compensation in any potential deal, but their answer has been an emphatic no.

Adams was particularly vocal about his own frustration earlier this month, saying in part of his lack of opportunities in an offense that ranks 30th in scoring: "I'm not here just to hang out. I came here to win and to do it the right way."

Asked during an interview on Friday's The Rich Eisen Show if he's happy in Las Vegas, Adams said: "I will say this: I am happy to be a Raider 100%. … Winning makes everything much more fun, so we've just got to do more of that."

Related Content

news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis preparing for NFL debut vs. Falcons

In a conversation with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, QB coach Jordan Palmer details the preparation of Will Levis, who is expected to serve as the Titans' primary quarterback today against the Falcons today. 
news

NFL likely won't be safe harbor for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh from potential NCAA discipline

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely would not be able to avoid any potential NCAA suspension 
news

Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero break down which big names -- including Derrick Henry and Montez Sweat -- could be traded ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
news

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spotlights which players could be dealt with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31.
news

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's quicker-than-expected return from a summer knee surgery.
news

Cardinals plan to take their time with QB Kyler Murray; evaluation for the future is key

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details why it's not expected that the Cardinals move quickly to get QB Kyler Murray back to the active roster after opening the 21-day practice window. 
news

Deshaun Watson expected to start for Browns vs. Colts, plus other updates on notable QB injuries

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo provides injury updates on Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Giants QB Daniel Jones among others.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) ahead of schedule in recovery, could return to practice this week

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is far ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee surgery, and the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback could return to practice with Miami as soon as this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Patriots coaches have stood by starting QB Mac Jones, supporting him despite his struggles on the field the past two weeks, but that could change with a bad start on Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Panthers' future will be guided by how QB Bryce Young, offense develops under Frank Reich

The future of the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff is tied to the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, and how both he and the offense develop after Frank Reich has already had to alter his approach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Colts QB Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery with the hope of ensuring a full recovery of his damaged AC joint.