Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Last week's 30-12 loss to the Bears snapped the Raiders' two-game winning streak and dropped them three games back of first-place Kansas City in the AFC West standings. But Las Vegas remains very much alive in the playoff picture, just one game back of a wild-card spot with 10 games to go.

The meeting came with rumors swirling days before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The Raiders have had trade calls surrounding receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent, per sources. They've also received calls on Adams and Crosby, who would command massive trade compensation in any potential deal, but their answer has been an emphatic no.

Adams was particularly vocal about his own frustration earlier this month, saying in part of his lack of opportunities in an offense that ranks 30th in scoring: "I'm not here just to hang out. I came here to win and to do it the right way."