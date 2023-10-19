Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

"It's not about me, but I'm one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I'm not getting it, then that's obviously not according to plan."

The latter portion of Adams' response brings some needed logic to his current stance. It's not that he's upset about not seeing a ton of targets as much as he's concerned about his fit as it pertains to doing his job. Adams expects to be an important part of the Raiders' success, and if he isn't, his alarm bells will sound and prompt him to ask himself if he's doing all that he can.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels understands this sentiment.

"Honestly, great players wouldn't be great if they didn't want to try to help the team win in every way that they can," McDaniels said on Wednesday, per ESPN. "Look, the game is different for them because they've achieved a certain status, and they want to contribute every single time that they're out there as much as they can. So, that's part of them being them. I would never tell them to squash that. He's been a great leader, a great influence.

"Our job is to make sure our best players have an opportunity to impact the game, and they can only do what they can do. So, he's going to do everything he can to help us win, I know that for sure. He's got a great attitude and mindset. He's as competitive as a guy I've ever been around, and he should want the ball and he should want to contribute ... he's great in every way and this is no different."

Adams admitted hearing this from his coach assuaged some of his concerns about his performance. And while he knows he attracts plenty of attention from opposing defenses and isn't running all of his routes for the same quarterback -- due to injuries suffered by Jimmy Garoppolo, prompting appearances from both Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer -- that simply won't be enough to make him relax.

That's just not how winners are built.

"I mean, I'm not naïve," Adams said. "At the end of the day, it's not easy throwing to somebody who gets the coverages that I get. It's a lot of attention, a lot more than, what I'm sure Jimmy, Derek [Carr], Hoyer, whoever we got out there, Aidan, it's a lot more complex picture that they're looking at than the numbers that we're studying throughout the week.