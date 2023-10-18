NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 7

Downs was second on the Colts in routes (45) and targets (eight) last week, recording his first NFL touchdown in the process. He has now topped 13 fantasy points in two straight and three of his last four. He is certainly a wide receiver to grab off the waiver wire, but not one to get into your starting lineup this week. The Browns have given up by far the fewest yards to receivers this season. They are allowing just 5.9 yards per pass attempt to receivers. They have also yielded the fewest fantasy PPG to the position. Michael Pittman Jr. is on bust watch this week, but the volume has been so high that you’ll still have to roll him out. The same cannot be said for Downs.