Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 7

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
5-1

Elliott scored just two fantasy points last week. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11 in every game and was averaging 13.4 fantasy PPG. He is still the top-scoring kicker this season. He is a must-start in what should be a scorefest against the Dolphins.

Brett Maher
Brett Maher
Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-2

Maher bounced back last week with 14 fantasy points against the Cardinals. He has now topped double digits in all but one game this season. He is the second-highest-scoring kicker in fantasy so far this season. The Rams have had no trouble moving the ball -- it’s punching it into the end zone that’s given them issues. But in a game like this, L.A. will gladly settle for the points. Maher is a must-start option. 

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
1-5

Bass has scored two fantasy points in two straight games. He missed two 50-yard kicks last week. Bass had topped 12 fantasy points in three of the first four games of the season and had eight in the other. There is still a lot of upside here tied to one of the better offenses in the league. Now Bass gets the Patriots, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers. Give him another shot. 

Riley Patterson
Riley Patterson
Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
4-2

Patterson has been more of a safe-floor kicker this season, but he has topped eight fantasy points in three of his last four outings. The Ravens have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to kickers this season. This could be a game where the Lions get into field goal range and then stall out. I think Dan Campbell will take the points on the road if he can. Start Patterson this week. 

Sit 'Em

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
5-1

Sanders has scored seven or fewer fantasy points in three straight and in four of his last five. He has only topped double figures twice this season. It’s not his fault -- his team scores a touchdown nearly every drive. In all seriousness, he has made 28 extra points and just five field goals. Now he gets the Eagles, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. I’d play a different kicker this week. 

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
3-2

Gay has scored double digits in three games this season. He has one massive performance (Week 3) but also has three with seven fantasy points or fewer. He also gets the Browns this week, who may just completely erase the Colts offense this week. They have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers this season. There will certainly be weeks where Gay is in play, but I would go in another direction this week. 

Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-1

Joseph has scored eight and 11 fantasy points the last two weeks -- his two best games of the season. He had scored six or fewer in each of the first four games. I would avoid him this week against the Niners. Not only is his offense likely to struggle moving the ball, but if they are in catchup mode, they may opt to aggressively pursue touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The floor and ceiling are both low in this one. 

Chad Ryland
Chad Ryland
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
4-2

Ryland has yet to reach double digits in a game this season. In fact, he has topped five fantasy points just once all season. For years we have been able to rely on Patriots kickers in fantasy football, but that is not the case in 2023. The floor and ceiling are far too low any week to start and it’s even lower this week against the Bills, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. 

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 7

Want a recipe for success? Stream defenses against backup quarterbacks! Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 7 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 7

Is it time to hop back on the Kyle Pitts hype train? What should you do with the always-erratic George Kittle? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 7 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 7

Is it time to play two explosive rookie receivers? Is Jerry Jeudy just a guy you're benching from now on? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 7 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 7

How do you handle the backfields in Green Bay and Indianapolis? Is it time to hop back on the Rhamondre Stevenson bandwagon? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 7 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 7

Will this be a comeback week for the reigning Comeback Player of the Year? Can we play Jared Goff on the road after a big performance? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 7 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 6

Should you play an injury-riddled Bills defense against the Giants' suspect offensive line? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 6

Is it finally time to start the best leg in football? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 6

Is Dallas Goedert a must-play again? Should either of Buffalo's tight ends be in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 6

Which rookie receiver NEEDS to be in your lineup? Is Terry McLaurin a risky play? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 6

What's the play with the Colts' RB duo of Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor? Are any Ravens running backs worth starting? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 6

Is Joe Burrow back? Is Brock Purdy reaching must-play status? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.