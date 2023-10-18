NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 7

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Elliott scored just two fantasy points last week. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11 in every game and was averaging 13.4 fantasy PPG. He is still the top-scoring kicker this season. He is a must-start in what should be a scorefest against the Dolphins.
Maher bounced back last week with 14 fantasy points against the Cardinals. He has now topped double digits in all but one game this season. He is the second-highest-scoring kicker in fantasy so far this season. The Rams have had no trouble moving the ball -- it’s punching it into the end zone that’s given them issues. But in a game like this, L.A. will gladly settle for the points. Maher is a must-start option.
Bass has scored two fantasy points in two straight games. He missed two 50-yard kicks last week. Bass had topped 12 fantasy points in three of the first four games of the season and had eight in the other. There is still a lot of upside here tied to one of the better offenses in the league. Now Bass gets the Patriots, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers. Give him another shot.
Patterson has been more of a safe-floor kicker this season, but he has topped eight fantasy points in three of his last four outings. The Ravens have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to kickers this season. This could be a game where the Lions get into field goal range and then stall out. I think Dan Campbell will take the points on the road if he can. Start Patterson this week.
Sit 'Em
Sanders has scored seven or fewer fantasy points in three straight and in four of his last five. He has only topped double figures twice this season. It’s not his fault -- his team scores a touchdown nearly every drive. In all seriousness, he has made 28 extra points and just five field goals. Now he gets the Eagles, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. I’d play a different kicker this week.
Gay has scored double digits in three games this season. He has one massive performance (Week 3) but also has three with seven fantasy points or fewer. He also gets the Browns this week, who may just completely erase the Colts offense this week. They have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers this season. There will certainly be weeks where Gay is in play, but I would go in another direction this week.
Joseph has scored eight and 11 fantasy points the last two weeks -- his two best games of the season. He had scored six or fewer in each of the first four games. I would avoid him this week against the Niners. Not only is his offense likely to struggle moving the ball, but if they are in catchup mode, they may opt to aggressively pursue touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The floor and ceiling are both low in this one.
Ryland has yet to reach double digits in a game this season. In fact, he has topped five fantasy points just once all season. For years we have been able to rely on Patriots kickers in fantasy football, but that is not the case in 2023. The floor and ceiling are far too low any week to start and it’s even lower this week against the Bills, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers.