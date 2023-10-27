NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

The NFL's transformation into a pass-centric league has put a premium on running backs with RB1/WR2 skills. McCaffrey is currently football's premier playmaker out of the backfield, possessing the speed and quickness to turn the corner out on the perimeter, as well as the strength and power to pick up dirty yards between the tackles. He's a stellar route runner with reliable hands and explosive catch-and-run ability. McCaffrey showcased spectacular all-around skills during his time in Carolina -- going 1,000/100 (rushing yards/receptions) in 2018 and 1,000/1,000 (rushing yards/receiving yards) in '19 -- but he feels even more dangerous in San Francisco.





With Kyle Shanahan making CMC the centerpiece of the 49ers' offense as a matchup nightmare, the 27-year-old has scored at least one touchdown from scrimmage in each of his last 16 games (postseason included). Whether attacking loaded boxes as a downhill runner or cooking linebackers/safeties on isolation routes from the slot or out wide, McCaffrey creates chaos for opponents unable to match up with his rare athleticism and agility in space.