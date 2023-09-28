J.C. Jackson 'confused' by Chargers' decision to sit him in Week 3

Staley told reporters after the Chargers' win in Minnesota that the decision to bench Jackson was a "coach's decision."

"We felt like this was the right group for this game," he added.

Staley further explained on Monday that Jackson working his way back into the cornerback rotation will be determined by what he does with his preparation and practice.

"He is on our team and we expect him to prepare and practice and continue to improve," Staley said. "That's what our expectations are for him."

Jackson said he respected Staley's decision on the situation.

"It's bigger than me," Jackson told NFL.com on Wednesday. "That's the coach's decision. I'm just being a player and doing my job and listening to the coaches."

Staley also told reporters this week that his decision to bench Jackson was not related to the Sept. 25 news that an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.

Jackson, who did not begin training camp on the team's physically unable to perform (PUP) list, said he feels like he's improved physically from Week 1. He added that he feels faster and more explosive, but that his performance struggles early on have been because he's not 100 percent healthy yet.

"That's exactly what it is, I'm not 100 percent," he said. "I know that the doctors know that. I'm not 100 percent so I'm doing my best. We're giving the team what they want. I'm doing my best and I don't know what they expect me to do."

As for if Jackson still feels like he can be a part of the Chargers team and contribute, he said: "Absolutely."

"Just turn on the film, look at my play style, look at what I did in the past," Jackson said on Wednesday.

Staley said this week that Jackson's role moving forward is a "work in progress" that will be determined by what happens this week in practice.