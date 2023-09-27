NFL RB Index, Week 4: One running back I promise to stop underestimating

2023 stats: 3 games | 41 att | 240 rush yds | 5.9 ypc | 6 rush TD | 10 rec | 79 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost





I said last week that if Mostert can consistently perform, the Dolphins’ offense would feel nearly unstoppable. Well, did you SEE Sunday’s scoring party in South Beach? (How could you miss it?) Scoring 70(!) points in a historic beatdown of the Broncos, the veteran hit pay dirt FOUR times. Let’s count ’em:﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





A beautiful 20-yard scamper late in the first half.

A 3-yard score 20 seconds after his first touchdown.

A 1-yard run up the gut midway through the third quarter.

A 19-yard tiptoeing catch-and-run later in the third.





I love watching Mostert hit his stride in Mike McDaniel’s offense, which will have a much stiffer test in Week 4 at Buffalo.