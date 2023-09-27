Ground Index

Presented By

NFL RB Index, Week 4: One running back I promise to stop underestimating

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

The biggest upset so far this season came courtesy of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. They absolutely stunned America and America's Team, beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in the desert.

It was a team effort, no doubt, but running back James Conner was a huge part of the winning performance. He finished with 98 rush yards, including a 5-yard first-quarter touchdown, on 14 totes for an impressive 7.0 yards per carry against a Dallas defense that was ranked No. 1 overall entering Sunday's game.

I have to admit that I have overlooked Conner for quite some time. Despite posting 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the last two seasons, I ranked him dead last in my preseason RB1 rankings. In my defense, Arizona's offense was a huge wild card coming into 2023 after making a late quarterback change ahead of Week 1. But after watching Conner through the early going this season, I need to right my wrong this week. As of today, I will no longer underestimate him. It stops now.

Conner has been the centerpiece of a Cardinals offense that's improved each week, averaging 5.2 yards per carry through three games (ranks sixth in the league among RBs with 30+ carries). He's produced even when defenses load up to stop him, which is a common occurrence. With the Joshua Dobbs-led passing attack not instilling fear in defenses (Arizona ranks 27th in pass yards), Conner is tied for the second-most carries against stacked boxes (17), per Next Gen Stats. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry in those instances, third-most among players with a minimum of 10 such carries this season. He's also tied for the fifth-most rushing first downs (14) among all players.

Furthermore, Conner accounts for 28.7 percent of his team's scrimmage yards this season, tied with Tony Pollard for fourth-highest among running backs -- behind Christian McCaffrey (34.6), Bijan Robinson (33.6) and Joe Mixon (30.9) -- and 10th-highest among all players.

Conner is making the most of his opportunities and helped the Cardinals enter Week 4 with the sixth-best rushing offense in the NFL. I'm hopeful that he'll continue to be a bright spot for this rebuilding squad, and I certainly won't make the mistake of underestimating him again.

Related Links

Top 15 running backs

Former NFL rushing leader and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew will survey all running backs and rank his top 15 each week of the 2023 season. His rankings are largely based on this season's efforts. Here is MJD's list heading into Week 4.

Rank
1
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers · Year 7

2023 stats: 3 games | 60 att | 353 rush yds | 5.9 ypc | 3 rush TD | 11 rec | 70 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


The 49ers’ rushing attack cut through the Giants for 141 yards in the team’s 30-12 win last Thursday night. It was no surprise that McCaffrey led the way, amassing 85 yards rushing with a 4-yard touchdown on 18 attempts while hauling in all five of his targets for 34 yards. He's posted at least 100 scrimmage yards and one score in each of the first three games of the season.

Rank
2
4
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles · Year 4

2023 stats: 3 games | 45 att | 308 rush yds | 6.8 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 14 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


The Eagles continue to have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, bulldozing through a Bucs defense that ranked fourth in rush yards allowed coming into Week 3. With Kenneth Gainwell back from injury, Swift led the way in Monday's win over Tampa Bay with 130 yards on 16 carries (8.1 yards per attempt). We are seeing Swift at his best in this Eagles offense.

Rank
3
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys · Year 5

2023 stats: 3 games | 62 att | 264 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 12 rec | 48 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


I was just as stunned as you were to see the Cowboys fall to the Cardinals, but give credit to an Arizona defense that forced Dak Prescott into mistakes. Pollard was a bright spot for Dallas, totaling a season-high 122 rush yards after posting 142 in the first two weeks combined.

Rank
4
4
James Cook
James Cook
Buffalo Bills · Year 2

2023 stats: 3 games | 44 att | 267 rush yds | 6.1 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 10 rec | 67 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


The Bills finally have a reliable bell cow providing balance to the offense, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch. After racking up 98 yards on the ground in Sunday’s road win over Washington, Cook now has the most rush yards by a Bills player through the first three weeks of the season since 2012 (C.J. Spiller with 308). 

Rank
5
NR
James Conner
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals · Year 7

2023 stats: 3 games | 51 att | 266 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 7 rec | 26 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


You didn’t think I would swallow my pride to rave about Conner and then NOT put him in my top 15, did you? He deserves a spot here, for all the reasons I mentioned above.

Rank
6
6
Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert
Miami Dolphins · Year 9

2023 stats: 3 games | 41 att | 240 rush yds | 5.9 ypc | 6 rush TD | 10 rec | 79 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


I said last week that if Mostert can consistently perform, the Dolphins’ offense would feel nearly unstoppable. Well, did you SEE Sunday’s scoring party in South Beach? (How could you miss it?) Scoring 70(!) points in a historic beatdown of the Broncos, the veteran hit pay dirt FOUR times. Let’s count ’em:﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿



I love watching Mostert hit his stride in Mike McDaniel’s offense, which will have a much stiffer test in Week 4 at Buffalo

Rank
7
NR
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · Year 2

2023 stats: 3 games | 47 att | 204 rush yds | 4.3 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 8 rec | 73 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


Despite scoring two touchdowns in a Week 2 win over Detroit, Walker had yet to break 65 yards in a game heading into Week 3. That was until Sunday’s performance against Carolina, when he had 97 rush yards, a pair of rush touchdowns -- on 1- and 7-yard runs -- and a career-high 59 receiving yards. The Seahawks are 6-0 when Walker has at least 110 scrimmage yards in a game, so it’s best to keep feeding him the rock.

Rank
8
1
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders · Year 2

2023 stats: 3 games | 47 att | 216 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 3 rec | 49 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


While Sam Howell was stifled by the Bills’ defense, Robinson had a decent day on the ground, finishing with 70 yards on 10 attempts, including a long of 23 yards in the third quarter. Playing from a deficit against an upper echelon team like the Bills is never a good thing for a running back, but Robinson made the most of his limited opportunities by averaging 7.0 yards a pop. 

Rank
9
NR
Zack Moss
Zack Moss
Indianapolis Colts · Year 4

2023 stats: 2 games | 48 att | 210 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 6 rec | 42 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


Moss has only played in two games -- he missed Week 1 as he made his way back from a broken forearm -- but he's averaging 105 rush yards per contest as Indy's RB1 replacement for Jonathan Taylor. In last week’s overtime win at Baltimore, the fourth-year pro recorded career-highs in carries (30) and rush yards (122). Also, he posted 23 receiving yards, including a 17-yard touchdown reception. According to Next Gen Stats, Moss found most of his success on the ground when rushing to the left, racking up 108 of his 122 yards when running behind left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Bernhard Raimann

Rank
10
8
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons · Rookie

2023 stats: 3 games | 39 att | 213 rush yds | 5.5 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 14 rec | 102 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost


After racking up 255 yards from scrimmage in Atlanta’s first two games, the rookie running back had a quiet 60 such yards in the team’s first loss of the season. The Falcons were bullied up front, as Detroit posted seven sacks and held them to 183 total yards on 65 offensive plays, including 44 yards on the ground. Robinson averaged just 3.3 rush yards a pop. Best to just forget that one and look ahead to next week’s clash with Jacksonville across the pond

Rank
11
6
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · Year 8

2023 stats: 3 games | 51 att | 163 rush yds | 3.2 ypc | 1 rush TD | 5 rec | 71 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


The Titans’ offense had a pitiful 94 yards in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. The Browns’ D consistently won in the trenches to kill any momentum, and perhaps no one felt it more than Henry, who was held to 20 yards on 11 carries. It was the second-fewest rush yards he's ever had in a game where he carried the ball at least 10 times. The only instance when he had fewer rush yards on 10 or more carries was against Cleveland in Week 7 of the 2017 season.

Rank
12
2
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars · Year 3

2023 stats: 3 games | 49 att | 205 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 1 rush TD | 11 rec | 79 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


The Jaguars’ offense struggled to keep up with the C.J. Stroud-led Texans outfit on Sunday, failing to score in the first half. All they could produce in the first two quarters was a pair of punts, a lost fumble, a missed field goal and blocked field-goal attempt. Jacksonville opened the second half with a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, in which Etienne accounted for 49 yards with a 16-yard gain on the ground and tackle-breaking 17-yard catch-and-run. Despite the loss, Etienne was more productive than he was a week ago, amassing 138 scrimmage yards on 23 touches.

Rank
13
NR
De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane
Miami Dolphins · Rookie

2023 stats: 2 games | 19 att | 208 rush yds | 10.9 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 5 rec | 34 rec yds | 2 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


Achane cracks the list after a HUGE outing that saw him rack up 233 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in Miami's 70-20 win over Denver. We’ll see if this continues, but I have to give the rookie his due after that performance. He became just the third rookie running back to post at least 200 scrimmage yards and at least four touchdowns on fewer than 25 touches since 1950, joining Gale Sayers and Clinton Portis. 

Rank
14
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions · Rookie

2023 stats: 3 games | 31 att | 139 rush yds | 4.5 ypc | 0 rush TDs | 10 rec | 59 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs made his first career start on Sunday and was up to the challenge in the win over Atlanta. He racked up 80 yards on 17 carries for 4.7 yards per attempt -- outpacing his 59 rush yards from the first two games combined. He looks explosive and reliable in Ben Johnson’s offense. Now let’s see him get into the end zone. 

Rank
15
NR
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs · Year 2

2023 stats: 3 games | 35 att | 155 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 1 rush TD | 7 rec | 47 rec yds | 0 rec TDs | 0 fumbles lost


Pacheco has been a steady presence for the Chiefs’ offense. He scored his first touchdown of the season during Kansas City's explosive performance in Week 3, punching in a 1-yard run right before halftime. He's making a difference in the passing game, too. Pacheco already has seven receptions for 47 yards after posting 13 catches for 130 yards in his rookie campaign. 

DROPPED OUT: Nick Chubb, Browns (previously No. 4); Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (No. 9); David Montgomery, Lions (No. 11); Aaron Jones, Packers (No. 13); Breece Hall, Jets (No. 14).

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

Related Content

news

NFL RB Index, Week 3: Five potential trade fits for Cam Akers; Bijan Robinson climbs top 15 RB ranks

With the Los Angeles Rams fielding trade calls about running back Cam Akers, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. Plus, MJD updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 3.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

With trade talks for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor expected to resume, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the league's top 15 RBs.
news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting NFL's top 10 leading rushers for 2023 season

Can Josh Jacobs win his second consecutive rushing title? Or will the ever-consistent Nick Chubb finally stake his claim to the throne? Just prior to Week 1 kicking off, Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2023's top 10 leading rushers.
news

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of today's top talent in the NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?
news

RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew evaluated every running back who started a game during the 2022 NFL regular season to create a COMPLETE ranking, from 1 to 75. Did rushing champion Josh Jacobs finish on top?
news

RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022

After revisiting his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s, Maurice Jones-Drew admits he was wrong about four players, including one Pro Bowler who is set to play in Super Bowl LVII.
news

RB Index, Championship Sunday: QBs headline juicy AFC title game, but running backs will decide winner

Superstar quarterbacks undoubtedly headline the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, but Maurice Jones-Drew explains why the running backs will actually decide who wins.
news

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece. 
news

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. Which player earns the No. 1 spot?
news

RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top five rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Cowboys or Packers tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, an updated ranking of his top 15 running backs ahead of Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy

Maurice Jones-Drew assesses the Hall of Fame candidacies of Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry, two running backs who could pass him on the all-time rushing leaderboard in Week 16. Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 RBs right now.