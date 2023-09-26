Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 3 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:





Need a sequence to capture just how dominant Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense was on Sunday? How about this: Tennessee starts with the ball at its own 10-yard line with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, and Derrick Henry picks up eight yards (his second-longest carry of the day). The quarter ends, and on the first play of the fourth, Alex Wright sacks Ryan Tannehill for a loss of 10. Garrett isn't even on the field for this play. Then, when Garrett returns, he flips sides of the line before the snap, causing two Titans tight ends to follow him in motion to the other side, clearly with the sole intent of preventing him from reaching Tannehill. Recognizing this, Garrett returns to the other side, and the two blockers follow him back, running out of play clock time while in motion and forcing Mike Vrabel to call a timeout. The ensuing snap sees Tennessee dedicate seven blockers to protecting Tannehill against four pass rushers -- and Garrett races around left tackle Andre Dillard, sacking Tannehill and enjoying a surprise meeting with Za'Darius Smith at the quarterback.





