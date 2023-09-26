Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 3 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAMES
SUNDAY GAMES
- Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Las Vegas Raiders 18
- Seattle Seahawks 37, Carolina Panthers 27
- Arizona Cardinals 28, Dallas Cowboys 16
- Kansas City Chiefs 41, Chicago Bears 10
- Indianapolis Colts 22, Baltimore Ravens 19
- Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 3
- Detroit Lions 20, Atlanta Falcons 6
- Green Bay Packers 18, New Orleans Saints 17
- Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
- Miami Dolphins 70, Denver Broncos 20
- Los Angeles Chargers 28, Minnesota Vikings 24
- New England Patriots 15, New York Jets 10
- Buffalo Bills 37, Washington Commanders 3
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAMES
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
This one's easy. The Bengals hadn't put together a drive of significance all night, but early in the third quarter, they collectively decided enough was enough. Joe Mixon got the party started with two runs for 15 total yards, and after yet another frustrating first half, it was time for Joe Burrow to rekindle his connection with Ja'Marr Chase. The two hooked up for gains of 16, 13 and four yards (with a Tee Higgins catch sprinkled in between), setting up Mixon to deliver the statement run of the game: a 14-yard rumble through the middle of the Rams defense for the first touchdown of the night. That, plus two later field goals, were enough for the Bengals to record their first win of the year. And it just might be enough to help Bengals fans sleep at night instead of staring at the ceiling, wondering where their explosive offense is hiding.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
Swift makes an appearance, and no, it’s not Taylor. D'Andre Swift just keeps steamrolling his way through every defense that tries to hold him down. After starting the first half with 36 rushing yards, Swift made sure to turn on the jets in the second when he went up the middle for a 26-yard run before being taken down by Ryan Neal. This eventually led to Jalen Hurts scoring a one-yard touchdown to help the Eagles extend their lead.
SUNDAY GAMES
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
It took many more plays from both sides of the ball for Pittsburgh to secure a win over Las Vegas -- especially when it got tight late -- but it was a first-quarter throw made with a 7-0 deficit that altered the trajectory of the game. One snap away from a third straight three-and-out to begin the game, Kenny Pickett dropped back and fired a 72-yard bomb to Calvin Austin, splitting two Raiders defenders deep down the middle of the field. The highlight woke up the Steelers, who never trailed again in the game.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Facing fourth-and-goal from the Arizona 8-yard line, the Cowboys had already learned their lesson. They weren't about to fail in a goal-to-go situation twice in a half, much less a game. Dallas settled for a field goal to cut Arizona's lead to 21-16, only to then promptly surrender a 69-yard gain. Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs found Michael Wilson wide open thanks to the absence of safety help over the top due to a clown coverage. Three plays later, Dobbs connected with Marquise Brown for a two-yard touchdown, pushing the Cardinals lead to what was ultimately a decisive 12-point advantage.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Want to see one of the most ridiculous two-point conversions ever? We've got you covered. Aiming to push their lead to three scores, the Seahawks went for two deep into the fourth quarter. Feeling pressure, Geno Smith spun left, then spun back right, weaving his way toward the sideline before quickly setting his feet and launching a pass back across the field toward Tyler Lockett. Two Panthers defenders were in the area, but Jeremy Chinn was late locating the ball, allowing Lockett to come back and make the grab.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bears didn’t play great D on Sunday, but there might not be an NFL defense that can stop the throw Patrick Mahomes made midway through the second quarter, with the Chiefs up 14-0. On second-and-6, Mahomes ran a play-action fake and stepped up in the face of two oncoming Bears defenders, dropping an insane lob 37 yards downfield to Justin Watson. This might have been the moment the Bears realized they were in some trouble. Terell Smith’s coverage wasn’t even bad. Mahomes just put the ball where only one man could get it, and Watson laid out for a beautiful catch.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
A wet day in Baltimore offered several key moments in a sloppy game, but those conditions made Matt Gay's 53-yard walk-off field goal in overtime all that more impressive. Gay's game-winning kick was a no-doubter, similar to the other 53-yarder he made to tie the game with 44 seconds left in regulation. The two clutch kicks were part of a historic day for Gay, who became the first player in NFL history to make four FGs of 50-plus yards in a single game and accounted for 16 of the Colts' 22 points in an upset win over the Ravens.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Need a sequence to capture just how dominant Myles Garrett and the Browns' defense was on Sunday? How about this: Tennessee starts with the ball at its own 10-yard line with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, and Derrick Henry picks up eight yards (his second-longest carry of the day). The quarter ends, and on the first play of the fourth, Alex Wright sacks Ryan Tannehill for a loss of 10. Garrett isn't even on the field for this play. Then, when Garrett returns, he flips sides of the line before the snap, causing two Titans tight ends to follow him in motion to the other side, clearly with the sole intent of preventing him from reaching Tannehill. Recognizing this, Garrett returns to the other side, and the two blockers follow him back, running out of play clock time while in motion and forcing Mike Vrabel to call a timeout. The ensuing snap sees Tennessee dedicate seven blockers to protecting Tannehill against four pass rushers -- and Garrett races around left tackle Andre Dillard, sacking Tannehill and enjoying a surprise meeting with Za'Darius Smith at the quarterback.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Look, this game didn't have a ton of points, so while I could point you toward Sam LaPorta's first career touchdown (and nonchalant discarding of a ball deserving of a place in his trophy case), settle in for a nice little put-away drive. It began with a Jared Goff completion to his favorite target, Amon-Ra St. Brown, for a gain of 17 into Atlanta territory. It continued with four Jahmyr Gibbs runs for a total of 37 yards. It included a second-down pass to St. Brown to move the Lions to Atlanta's 3. And it ended in purely beautiful fashion: With Goff keeping the ball on a read option, fooling venerated veteran Calais Campbell and using every ounce of burst in his California kid body to get around the edge into the end zone. As Lions color commentator Lomas Brown said, Goff picked them up and put them down, with "them" being his hooves. It wasn't a gallop, but it'll certainly pass for a trot -- a touchdown trot.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Jordan Love's rushing TD pulled the Packers within eight points with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur smartly eschewed the PAT, choosing to go for two points, which Green Bay converted on a Love toss to wide receiver Samori Toure. The decision allowed the Packers to kick the go-ahead PAT on their ensuing TD drive. Often, coaches play conservatively. LaFleur passed the analytics test, putting his club in position to win without overtime.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
After the Jaguars finally turned things around in the second half and made it a one-score game, the Texans answered. Fullback Andrew Beck made the most out of his mistake. After fumbling the ball on the ensuing kick return in the third quarter, Beck made the most out of his mistake. Instead of immediately going down, Beck grabbed the ball and returned it for a 85-yard touchdown while avoiding multiple tackles. Now that’s going on the highlight reel.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Dolphins twice had ripped through an overmatched Broncos defense when they unleashed a beauty of a red-zone play. Running back De'Von Achane had a TD run wiped out by a holding call, but the Dolphins called the rookie’s number a few plays later. At the snap, Tyreek Hill -- who was dominating the Broncos -- pivoted back to the backfield, drawing every Denver defender’s eyes. But Tua Tagovailoa faked the end around to Hill and instead flipped a no-look, right-handed pass to Achane, who broke a tackle and made it a 21-7 Miami lead. Brilliant stuff from Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Keenan Allen turned in one of the greatest performances by a Chargers WR on Sunday, but it was a pass that made the 31-year-old's career day especially memorable. Allen heaved a 49-yard touchdown strike to Mike Williams on a trick play that fooled the Vikings defense midway through the third quarter to extend a lead. Allen’s 18 catches on the day set the franchise’s single-game reception mark, a record he previously held, and his 215 receiving yards was also a personal best in what was his 129th game as a pro.
Eric Edholm’s NFL+ moment of the game:
In a battle mostly bereft of offensive fireworks, a 58-yard touchdown by a journeyman tight end certainly qualifies. It looked like the Jets were a bit confused defensively on the fourth series of the game when Mac Jones lobbed a little seam pass to TE Pharaoh Brown, who sneaked behind the Jets' defense and rumbled for the Patriots’ longest play of the season and a 10-0 first-half lead. It was Brown’s first TD since 2020 and his longest NFL catch -- by 28 yards.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the Bills up 23-0, the defense smelled blood. On a third-and-5 early in the fourth quarter, the defensive line flushed Sam Howell out of the pocket. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who had dropped into coverage, converged on the quarterback. As Howell attempted to loft the ball over the DE's head, Epenesa leaped into the air, snagged the pigskin and raced 32 yards to the end zone. The boat race was officially on.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Momentum had shifted back to the Giants briefly in the second half after Matt Brieda’s TD run cut the 49ers’ lead to 17-12. But whatever shift there was in the game, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel turned it right back. On the first play of the next drive, Samuel got behind the Giants’ zone defense and caught Brock Purdy’s pass, breaking or shaking at least four tackles on a 40-yard catch and scamper. It was a demoralizing play for the Giants’ defense -- the Niners would increased their lead to eight on the drive -- and it became a theme for the second half. Samuel chewed them up after the catch all night long.