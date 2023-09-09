Around the NFL

Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Running back Zack Moss' chances of suiting up for Indianapolis' in Week 1 diminished over the weekend.

The Colts downgraded Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Moss managed limited participation in practice all week as he works his way back from a broken forearm suffered on July 31, but the new designation suggests a likely absence when Indy takes the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Another indication that he will sit out took place when the Colts elevated fellow RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after announcing Moss' designation.

Listed as the team's starting running back with Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, Moss missing Sunday would send the Indianapolis' into further disarray.

The Colts have three other RBs now on the active roster. Deon Jackson flashed in spurts relieving Taylor last year, turning 68 carries into 236 yards and a touchdown while collecting 30 receptions for 209 yards and another score. Evan Hull, a fifth-round rookie, rounds out the backfield options on the roster alongside the aforementioned Funk.

The musical chairs to find a healthy runner unfortunately takes place against the backdrop of quarterback Anthony Richardson's first NFL start.

One positive for the Colts' rushing prospects? The big-armed quarterback is plenty dangerous carrying the ball in his own right.

