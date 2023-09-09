Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

Listed as the team's starting running back with Jonathan Taylor still on the physically unable to perform list, Moss missing Sunday would send the Indianapolis' into further disarray.

The Colts have three other RBs now on the active roster. Deon Jackson flashed in spurts relieving Taylor last year, turning 68 carries into 236 yards and a touchdown while collecting 30 receptions for 209 yards and another score. Evan Hull, a fifth-round rookie, rounds out the backfield options on the roster alongside the aforementioned Funk.

The musical chairs to find a healthy runner unfortunately takes place against the backdrop of quarterback Anthony Richardson's first NFL start.