Around the NFL

Colts to employ RB by committee in Jonathan Taylor's absence: 'Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit'

Published: Sep 05, 2023 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jonathan Taylor's absence for at least the start of the 2023 season thrust the Indianapolis Colts' backfield from a one-man show to a group effort.

Sans the workhorse back, head coach Shane Steichen will divvy up the workload between Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull, playing the proverbial hot-hand approach.

"I think it's running back-by-committee," Steichen said Monday, via the Indy Star. "Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit."

Related Links

If Steichen continues to use running backs like the Philadelphia Eagles offense, expect Indy to use different players in specific roles.

Moss, the power runner of the group, would be the favorite to lead the group had he not suffered a broken arm during training camp and had been out a month. While he's expected to play in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he might not be ready for a full workload.

Jackson offers upside with more speed than Moss. That burst could play well in the Colts offense alongside rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"This offense, I feel like it allows all of us to use our versatility, but me specifically, I feel like it allows me to use my speed," Jackson said. "It suits my skill set pretty well."

Hull, a fifth-round pick, was drafted as a third-down back and could remain in that pass-catching role to open the season.

Each of the current top three backs brings a different element to the Colts offense. That distinct difference could lead to a true committee, though Steichen leaves the door open for one to earn more reps by bursting out of the gate.

Regardless of how the pecking order shakes out, Moss sees playing RB next to Richardson as an enviable gig, with defenses forced to account for the QB as a runner and passer.

"The box is lighter," Moss said. "I played with Josh Allen for three years in Buffalo, so I understand when you have a guy like that, what that means for ourselves, for the o-line, for everyone else."

Related Content

news

CB D.J. Reed sets high bar for Jets defense: 'I think we can be historical'

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed set the bar high for New York's defense on Monday, saying he believes the unit can be historical in 2023.
news

Brian Burns' status for Panthers' opener uncertain amid contract dispute

Brian Burns missed his second consecutive practice on Monday amid a contract dispute. Could the Carolina Panthers' star pass rusher miss Week 1?
news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph retires from NFL after 12 seasons 

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, notably 10 with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Bill Belichick reflects on favorite Tom Brady moment ahead of Week 1 tribute: 'Six of them' come to mind

With the Patriots set to honor Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon ahead of the season kickoff against the Eagles, Bill Belichick spoke Monday about his favorite TB12 moment from their 20 seasons together.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes prepared to play Week 1 without DL Chris Jones: 'Focus on how we can win with the guys that are here'

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said they are prepared to play Week 1 without defensive lineman Chris Jones.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

The Dallas Cowboys' big-ticket offensive addition was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they stand to receive just as big a boost from Michael Gallup's return to full health. 
news

OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was already expected to provide another wrinkle or two to Detroit's attack. Then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to add another layer of intrigue on Saturday.
news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 