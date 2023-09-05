Colts to employ RB by committee in Jonathan Taylor's absence: 'Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit'

If Steichen continues to use running backs like the Philadelphia Eagles offense, expect Indy to use different players in specific roles.

Moss, the power runner of the group, would be the favorite to lead the group had he not suffered a broken arm during training camp and had been out a month. While he's expected to play in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he might not be ready for a full workload.

Jackson offers upside with more speed than Moss. That burst could play well in the Colts offense alongside rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

"This offense, I feel like it allows all of us to use our versatility, but me specifically, I feel like it allows me to use my speed," Jackson said. "It suits my skill set pretty well."

Hull, a fifth-round pick, was drafted as a third-down back and could remain in that pass-catching role to open the season.

Each of the current top three backs brings a different element to the Colts offense. That distinct difference could lead to a true committee, though Steichen leaves the door open for one to earn more reps by bursting out of the gate.

Regardless of how the pecking order shakes out, Moss sees playing RB next to Richardson as an enviable gig, with defenses forced to account for the QB as a runner and passer.