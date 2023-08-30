Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

The solution could still be a trade. Multiple teams were interested, including the Green Bay Packers, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Extenuating circumstances could prompt a team to increase the value of a potential offer for Taylor. Conversely, further damage to the relationship between Taylor and the Colts could lower their asking price.

Right now, though, it appears as if the Colts understand the gravity of the situation in which they've played a part in creating. What they won't accept, though, is having their reputation for retaining valuable players -- which Ballard on Wednesday described Taylor as being -- maligned because of this situation.

When asked why Indianapolis didn't want to pay Taylor, Ballard pointed to a lack of team production last season.

"I think you can look this up. We've given guys early extensions. We've given guys extensions before they went into their fifth year. ... I think every situation is a little bit different. And I explained this during camp: Coming off last season, it's tough. You won four games. You've got a brand-new coaching staff, all the circumstances surrounding it. So I think every situation is different."

At this point, one of two outcomes is most likely: Either the Colts find a proper trade partner with satisfactory compensation offered, which Ballard declined to discuss Wednesday, or they work on the relationship with Taylor while he's rehabbing -- possibly reaching an agreement on an extension during this time -- and find a way to work together when he's ready to play.

"I'm disappointed because we've never dealt with this before. That's why it sucks," Ballard said. "We've done a good job making sure to communicate, making sure the player knew where they stood, what we were going to do going forward.

"There's always a first. This happens from time to time. It's just something we work through."

Until such a time arrives, this will continue to be a notable storyline worth tracking. Time heals all, and the Colts have the benefit of at least some time on their side.

Ballard won't drag Taylor's name through the mud at this juncture -- not when there's a chance to make everything right, both in relationship and possibly in compensation.

"I want everyone to know Jonathan is a well-respected, and a really good human being and a damn good football player. I think we all know this, all right?" Ballard said at the beginning of his news conference on Wednesday. "Things like this happen. I tell every rookie that comes in, there's going to be a point when we disagree and it's usually about money and it's going to be hard. Just know that doesn't change my care level for you.