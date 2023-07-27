Colts owner Jim Irsay feels running backs' calls for 'another negotiation of pay' is 'inappropriate'

Pollard signed his with the intention to play on it, while Barkley ended up coming to a deal with incentives that can boost his salary to $11 million. Jacobs still hasn't signed his one-year tender and has not reported to the Raiders' training camp.

All three are taking different approaches, but the outcry following the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to a long-term deal was unanimous and palpable.

Christian McCaffrey, the highest-paid RB in the league with a $16 million per-year average, called the absence of a long-term deal for any of the tagged backs "criminal," and Derrick Henry, the 2020 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, suggested the NFL "take the RB position out the game then."

Other prominent voices like Taylor, Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler joined them on social media.

On the Sunday following July 17's franchise tag deadline, Nick Chubb confirmed a group of running backs held a Zoom meeting that weekend to discuss the depressed market, and he admitted they feel "handcuffed by the situation."

Beyond the tag situation that seemingly broke the camel's back, RBs are feeling pinched in various situations by the perceived devaluation of the position.

Ekeler sought a trade from the Chargers this offseason to find a team that would pay him commensurate with his value, but he ended up agreeing to a revised contract with $1.75 million in added incentives.

Joe Mixon took a pay cut to remain with the Bengals, and Miles Sanders was the highest-paid running back from this year's free agency by scoring a deal with an average salary of $6.4 million per year. He's the 10th-highest paid running back in that category. He would rank 41st among wide receivers.

Star runners like Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott currently remain unsigned, as well.

All of this has contributed to the gathering storm of discontent leaguewide, and there now appears to be an ominous cloud hanging over Indianapolis.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard also spoke about Taylor's contract situation Monday, and although he was more diplomatic than Irsay by stating the team thinks "very highly" of its running back and wants to "pay good players," he provided a blunt assessment of the situation: "The market is what the market is."