Josh Jacobs won't report to Raiders training camp after no long-term deal reached

Josh Jacobs won't join his Las Vegas Raiders teammates when they report to training camp on Tuesday.
The franchise-tagged running back won't report for camp and has told people close to him that he doesn't plan to return to the team anytime soon, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
Pelissero noted that Jacobs was spotted on Monday boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas, underscoring the running back's plan to miss the bulk -- if not all -- of training camp.
Jacobs has yet to sign his one-year, $10.091 million franchise tender, meaning he's not currently under contract and, thereby, not subject to fines for missing camp.
The Raiders and Jacobs had until July 17 to negotiate a multi-year contract. With that deadline passed, the back can only play 2023 on a one-year deal.
Pelissero reported earlier this month that Jacobs was sitting in the Raiders' parking lot with teammate Maxx Crosby at the July 17 deadline, ready to sign a contract if one materialized. It didn't.
Now it's unclear when the NFL's leading rusher in 2022 will join his teammates.