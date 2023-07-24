Around the NFL

Josh Jacobs won't report to Raiders training camp after no long-term deal reached

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Jacobs won't join his Las Vegas Raiders teammates when they report to training camp on Tuesday.

The franchise-tagged running back won't report for camp and has told people close to him that he doesn't plan to return to the team anytime soon, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Pelissero noted that Jacobs was spotted on Monday boarding a flight leaving Las Vegas, underscoring the running back's plan to miss the bulk -- if not all -- of training camp.

Related Links

Jacobs has yet to sign his one-year, $10.091 million franchise tender, meaning he's not currently under contract and, thereby, not subject to fines for missing camp.

The Raiders and Jacobs had until July 17 to negotiate a multi-year contract. With that deadline passed, the back can only play 2023 on a one-year deal.

Pelissero reported earlier this month that Jacobs was sitting in the Raiders' parking lot with teammate Maxx Crosby at the July 17 deadline, ready to sign a contract if one materialized. It didn't.

Now it's unclear when the NFL's leading rusher in 2022 will join his teammates.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffers non-contact knee injury at practice, carted off field

One of the Detroit Lions' big offseason acquisitions went down with a potentially serious injury on Monday. Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson suffered a right leg injury and was carted off the field.

news

Jets reveal 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms

The Jets on Monday revealed new "Legacy White" throwback uniforms -- a modernized version of threads reminiscent of the 1980s, one of the franchise's more popular eras.

news

Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss 2023 season after suffering knee injury

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines' 2023 campaign is over before it started. Hines suffered a significant knee injury off-site and is expected to miss the entire upcoming season, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in near future

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn't expect to be conducting head coaching interviews any time soon. Hunt said Sunday he doesn't see Andy Reid retiring in the near future.

news

Odell Beckham 'excited' to return to field as Ravens near camp: 'I've been waiting for this moment'

While most veterans see training camp as necessary drudgery they'd rather skip, Odell Beckham's long layoff after sitting out the entire 2022 campaign has him pumped to get on the field with the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Browns' Nick Chubb on running back market: Right now, 'there's really nothing we can do'

A group of star NFL running backs met on a Zoom call over the weekend to discuss the spiraling market their position has experienced in recent seasons. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb confirmed the call on Sunday and talked about his own perception of the situation.

news

Jets S Adrian Amos on reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in New York: 'It just worked out that way'

After spending eight seasons in the NFC North, Jets safety Adrian Amos says his reunion with Aaron Rodgers in New York "just worked out that way."

news

Tennessee Titans unveil 'Oilers' throwback uniforms

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans unveil the "Oilers" throwback uniforms that they will wear at two home games during the 2023 NFL season.

news

HC Dan Campbell: Lions need to remain focused on goal despite 'out of control' 'hype train'

As the Lions come back together and get to work in training camp, head coach Dan Campbell is emphasizing to his players the importance of focusing on the task at hand, instead of getting lost in the "out of control" offseason "hype train" surrounding his team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More