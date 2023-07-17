Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs unable to reach agreement on long-term deal ahead of deadline

Jacobs, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, was a workhorse for the Raiders in 2022, establishing career bests in carries (340), rushing yards (1,653) and receiving yards (400), as well as tying his previous high with 12 rushing touchdowns. Jacobs also led the league in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards from scrimmage and had the NFL's longest run last season at 86 yards.

But he's also a victim of a depressed running back market that has seen few players at that position get paid premium salaries. Not counting the franchise-tagged backs, there are only six backs whose deals average more than $10 million per year (not counting tagged players): the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, the Saints' Alvin Kamara, the Titans' Derrick Henry, the Browns' Nick Chubb, the Bengals' Joe Mixon and the Packers' Aaron Jones.