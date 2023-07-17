Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs unable to reach agreement on long-term deal ahead of deadline

The deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs to reach a long-term contract agreement has come and passed.
Monday marked the deadline for the franchise-tagged running back to be signed to a long-term deal this year, and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the two sides failed to come to an agreement.
The soonest Jacobs and the Raiders can negotiate a new contract is now during the 2024 offseason.
The Raiders opted to use their franchise tag on Jacobs, 25, back in March, and the Pro Bowl running back has yet to sign the $10.091 million tender. This leaves the door open to a extended absence from training camp for Jacobs, who is not subject to fines for missing practices because he's not under contract.
Jacobs, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, was a workhorse for the Raiders in 2022, establishing career bests in carries (340), rushing yards (1,653) and receiving yards (400), as well as tying his previous high with 12 rushing touchdowns. Jacobs also led the league in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards from scrimmage and had the NFL's longest run last season at 86 yards.
But he's also a victim of a depressed running back market that has seen few players at that position get paid premium salaries. Not counting the franchise-tagged backs, there are only six backs whose deals average more than $10 million per year (not counting tagged players): the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, the Saints' Alvin Kamara, the Titans' Derrick Henry, the Browns' Nick Chubb, the Bengals' Joe Mixon and the Packers' Aaron Jones.
The Raiders declined Jacobs' fifth-year option prior to last season, which pushed him into free agency a year early. If he and the Raiders can't eventually figure out a long-term arrangement, Jacobs again will be a free agent in 2024.