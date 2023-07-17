Around the NFL

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs unable to reach agreement on long-term deal ahead of deadline

Published: Jul 17, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs to reach a long-term contract agreement has come and passed.

Monday marked the deadline for the franchise-tagged running back to be signed to a long-term deal this year, and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the two sides failed to come to an agreement.

The soonest Jacobs and the Raiders can negotiate a new contract is now during the 2024 offseason.

Related Links

The Raiders opted to use their franchise tag on Jacobs, 25, back in March, and the Pro Bowl running back has yet to sign the $10.091 million tender. This leaves the door open to a extended absence from training camp for Jacobs, who is not subject to fines for missing practices because he's not under contract.

Jacobs, a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, was a workhorse for the Raiders in 2022, establishing career bests in carries (340), rushing yards (1,653) and receiving yards (400), as well as tying his previous high with 12 rushing touchdowns. Jacobs also led the league in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards from scrimmage and had the NFL's longest run last season at 86 yards.

But he's also a victim of a depressed running back market that has seen few players at that position get paid premium salaries. Not counting the franchise-tagged backs, there are only six backs whose deals average more than $10 million per year (not counting tagged players): the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, the Saints' Alvin Kamara, the Titans' Derrick Henry, the Browns' Nick Chubb, the Bengals' Joe Mixon and the Packers' Aaron Jones.

The Raiders declined Jacobs' fifth-year option prior to last season, which pushed him into free agency a year early. If he and the Raiders can't eventually figure out a long-term arrangement, Jacobs again will be a free agent in 2024.

Related Content

news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Titans' Derrick Henry among RBs reacting to lack of deals at franchise tag deadline

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Titans runner Derrick Henry were a few of many RBs that took notice of the lack of multi-year deals at Monday's franchise tag deadline.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saquon Barkley, Giants unable to reach long-term contract ahead of franchise tag deadline

Saquon Barkley's future in New York remains cloudy after sides couldn't agree on a long-term contract by Monday's deadline, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Jaguars TE Evan Engram 'blessed' to sign long-term deal: 'They wanted me here as much as I wanted to be here'

The Jaguars and tight end Evan Engram were able to reach a long-term contract ahead of Monday's deadline. Engram said he's "blessed" to have the security of a new deal.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to play on franchise tag in 2023 with no long-term deal reached

The Cowboys running back will play the 2023 season on the franchise tag he signed back in March with today's 4 p.m. ET deadline passing with no long-term deal reached.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Monday. Jefferson's entry into the prestigious group -- which recognizes the NFL's best by giving them the highest rating possible -- is his first in his career.

news

Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to 'make a big comeback' after recovery from torn ACL

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has spent the offseason recovering from a torn ACL. Now, he feels ready to "make a big comeback."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confident he won't repeat season with double-digit INTs: 'I know who I am'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league last year with a career-high 15 interceptions. Then he added two more picks in a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. But the Dallas QB doesn't intend to hit double-digit picks again in the upcoming season.

news

K Robbie Gould 'would've loved' to return to 49ers: 'I told them I wanted to go back there'

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould wanted to return to the 49ers for a seventh season, but he is energized for his next opportunity ahead of training camp after San Francisco went another direction.

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More