Cowboys RB Tony Pollard expected to play on franchise tag in 2023

Published: Jul 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Tony Pollard is set to play another contract year in 2023.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday that the Cowboys running back is expected to play on the franchise tag he signed back in March. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET today to reach long-term deals with franchise-tagged players.

Slater added there wasn't extensive discussion about a long-term deal, per a source.

Pollard will earn a fully guaranteed $10.091 million in 2023 on the tag.

Pollard enters 2023 coming off his best season, setting career highs in rushing yards (1,007) and touchdowns (nine) while adding 371 yards and three more scores through the air to earn his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Signifying his big-play abilities, Pollard had the fewest carries (193) by any 1,000-yard RB in the NFL in 2022.

In the postseason, Pollard had an efficient 77 rushing yards off 15 carries in the Cowboys' wild-card win over Tampa Bay, but a broken leg in the early going of a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers ended his breakout campaign on a sour note.

Pollard's outlook has been positive since suffering the injury, saying most recently that he feels "faster" and that he's "a little bit ahead of schedule" amid his recovery.

The emergence of the former fourth-round pick brought forth a big change in Dallas ahead of the 2023 season as the Cowboys released longtime RB Ezekiel Elliott, whose 10,598 scrimmage yards since 2016 leads the NFL.

The decision to cut a star player and fan favorite such as Elliott was made easier with Pollard lying in the wake. Although Pollard is set to become the Cowboys' featured back for the first time in 2023, a stable pay raise for the 26-year-old will have to wait.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named first member of 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Monday. Jefferson's entry into the prestigious group -- which recognizes the NFL's best by giving them the highest rating possible -- is his first in his career.

news

Browns LB Sione Takitaki feels ready to 'make a big comeback' after recovery from torn ACL

Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has spent the offseason recovering from a torn ACL. Now, he feels ready to "make a big comeback."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott confident he won't repeat season with double-digit INTs: 'I know who I am'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the league last year with a career-high 15 interceptions. Then he added two more picks in a Divisional Round loss to the 49ers. But the Dallas QB doesn't intend to hit double-digit picks again in the upcoming season.

news

K Robbie Gould 'would've loved' to return to 49ers: 'I told them I wanted to go back there'

Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould wanted to return to the 49ers for a seventh season, but he is energized for his next opportunity ahead of training camp after San Francisco went another direction.

news

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David: QB Baker Mayfield is 'great for our locker room'

Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David spoke this week on what he's seen from QB Baker Mayfield through offseason workouts, saying that he already likes what he sees in the 28-year-old's approach to his new team, and is excited to see what the QB competition with Kyle Trask brings out of him.

news

Titans expected to sign WR DeAndre Hopkins to two-year, $26 million deal

The Tennessee Titans are expected to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a two-year, $26 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Jaguars, TE Evan Engram agree to terms on three-year, $41.25 million deal ahead of franchise tag deadline

Tight end Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players to work out an extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

