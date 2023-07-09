Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success? 

As the Dallas Cowboys' quest for a sixth Super Bowl triumph carries on into 2023, postseason pressure is already building -- never mind that training camp has yet to kick off in Oxnard, California.

Though burden abounds, it rests most heavily upon the head coach and, of course, the shoulder pads worn by the franchise quarterback.

Thus, Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor as it pertains to playoff success.

Since their last Lombardi Trophy was hoisted at the conclusion of Super Bowl XXX, the Cowboys have yet to return to the NFC Championship Game, posting a dismal 0-7 mark in the Divisional Round. Three of those losses, including last season's defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, have come with Prescott under center, as he's become one of five QBs in the Super Bowl era to start three or more divisional tilts and go winless.

Who was the last to do so?