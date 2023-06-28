Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to play at around 255 pounds in 2023 season

Published: Jun 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

There are a few reasons why Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said he wants to bulk up this offseason.

The first is practical: It's meant to help add strength and body armor, thus extending his career. But another reason is purely psychological. Think "Wild Kingdom"-type psychology.

"If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches," Parsons said Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Why? Because they're king. They're not going to flinch. Please come visit, you're more than welcome. I'm OK with feeling uncomfortable. That's how you evolve."

Parsons, who is currently at 248 pounds, said he wants to end up around 255. Most of that bulk will be added during training camp, which begins for the Cowboys on July 26. Parsons was listed at 245 pounds last season.

Related Links

He's also started working out at home, improving his home gym and also adding a sauna for recovery. It's all part of his extended offseason makeover.

"It's about stability," Parsons said. "Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don't come across. Especially in the groin. I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible."

And as the Cowboys' alpha on defense, he'll have other duties this season. With several young players added to the roster, including rookies Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and Viliami Fehoko Jr., Parsons knows that he'll be counted on for leadership purposes, too.

But Parsons sounds like he won't be too rough on the cubs. He said he expects the rookies each to learn at their respective paces.

"You don't want to put too much on them," Parsons said. "You gotta come into your own, come into your shoes and earn your star. It really just comes down to effort, tenacity and being ferocious.

"You're not going to make every play, but you can make a play by just running. That's the key. Once you start running, the game slows down, and you start growing and learning from your mistakes."

Related Content

news

Chiefs high on WR Skyy Moore after quiet rookie year: 'Someone that's going to be called upon more'

With their triumph in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs proved they didn't need a bona fide No. 1 receiver to win a title. But they might have one this season is second-year player Skyy Moore.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward encouraged by QB Kenny Pickett's offseason efforts entering 2023

Steelers veteran Cam Heyward believes Pittsburgh is in good hands with QB Kenny Pickett as he approaches Year 2.

news

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns, dies at age of 35

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, drowned in Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson most impressed by Jalen Hurts' intangibles: 'When he speaks, a lot of substance is in it'

It's the maturity and leadership of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that's truly left an impression All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson.

news

Brandon Graham: Chiefs O-line 'blessed' to face Eagles on slippery turf in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles DE Brandon Graham said the Chiefs offensive line was 'blessed' to face Philadelphia's pass rush on a slippery turf during Super Bowl LVII.

news

Leonard Fournette avoids injury after SUV catches fire

Free-agent RB Leonard Fournette posted an Instagram video of his charred SUV on the side of the road, informing his followers he was OK after the incident.

news

Jerry Jacobs: Lions secondary will be 'pretty dominant' thanks to veteran additions

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday to discuss the new additions to Detroit's defense and the opportunity ahead in Week 1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Eric Bieniemy 'fired up' ahead of first season as Commanders OC: 'It's given me a whole new outlook'

Newly hired Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy says his arrival in Washington has given him new perspective after a decade of success in Kansas City.

news

Derek Carr happy to be with 'proven' Saints: 'We're in a stable organization'

Derek Carr got the full Raiders experience before his time in the Silver and Black was finished. With this in mind, he's very grateful for where he is now: under center for a "stable" Saints organization.

news

George Kittle encouraged by Trey Lance's improvement entering 49ers' 2023 season

The 49ers aren't yet certain they'll have Brock Purdy in time for the start of the 2023 season. Luckily, they have a couple of backups in whom they're confident should they be needed, namely former top-five pick Trey Lance.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More