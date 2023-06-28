Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to play at around 255 pounds in 2023 season

He's also started working out at home, improving his home gym and also adding a sauna for recovery. It's all part of his extended offseason makeover.

"It's about stability," Parsons said. "Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don't come across. Especially in the groin. I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible."

And as the Cowboys' alpha on defense, he'll have other duties this season. With several young players added to the roster, including rookies Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and Viliami Fehoko Jr., Parsons knows that he'll be counted on for leadership purposes, too.

But Parsons sounds like he won't be too rough on the cubs. He said he expects the rookies each to learn at their respective paces.

"You don't want to put too much on them," Parsons said. "You gotta come into your own, come into your shoes and earn your star. It really just comes down to effort, tenacity and being ferocious.