Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes to play at around 255 pounds in 2023 season

There are a few reasons why Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said he wants to bulk up this offseason.
The first is practical: It's meant to help add strength and body armor, thus extending his career. But another reason is purely psychological. Think "Wild Kingdom"-type psychology.
"If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches," Parsons said Tuesday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Why? Because they're king. They're not going to flinch. Please come visit, you're more than welcome. I'm OK with feeling uncomfortable. That's how you evolve."
Parsons, who is currently at 248 pounds, said he wants to end up around 255. Most of that bulk will be added during training camp, which begins for the Cowboys on July 26. Parsons was listed at 245 pounds last season.
He's also started working out at home, improving his home gym and also adding a sauna for recovery. It's all part of his extended offseason makeover.
"It's about stability," Parsons said. "Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don't come across. Especially in the groin. I'm trying to stay as healthy as possible."
And as the Cowboys' alpha on defense, he'll have other duties this season. With several young players added to the roster, including rookies Mazi Smith, DeMarvion Overshown and Viliami Fehoko Jr., Parsons knows that he'll be counted on for leadership purposes, too.
But Parsons sounds like he won't be too rough on the cubs. He said he expects the rookies each to learn at their respective paces.
"You don't want to put too much on them," Parsons said. "You gotta come into your own, come into your shoes and earn your star. It really just comes down to effort, tenacity and being ferocious.
"You're not going to make every play, but you can make a play by just running. That's the key. Once you start running, the game slows down, and you start growing and learning from your mistakes."