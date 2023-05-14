Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

Around the NFL

Offseason training has kicked off for the Cowboys, starting with rookie minicamp, and next will be organized team activities.

However, head coach Mike McCarthy was not in the building Saturday due to undergoing a back procedure earlier in the week. In his absence, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke on Saturday, and one of the big topics was the update given on what role Micah Parsons will fill in 2023.

"He is a pass-rushing linebacker," Quinn said.

In early May, Parsons talked about how he is using the offseason to his advantage to gain some weight to prepare for a full-time pass rusher role.

"I'm trying to bulk up and just focus on me and my development, carrying that load," Parsons said at a charity event, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

At 23 years old, the young linebacker's weight is currently listed as 245 pounds, but in a tweet from May 3, Parsons stated that he weighs 252. He also said that he is not trying to "surpass 255" at all during his professional career.

Now, even with Parsons dedicating time to bulking up, it appears he won't be changing his current role after Quinn clarified who decides what position he will play.

"If you ever need position changes, come to me," Quinn said while joking with reporters. "Not through any of the guys, and we can adjust for that. I think what he was probably trying to say is, 'I'm really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.'"

Parsons, who was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, had an impressive rookie year, recording 13 sacks and 84 tackles. He also won the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, earned first-team All-Pro and was voted into the Pro Bowl. During his 2022 campaign, Parsons did not miss a game and recorded 13.5 sacks and 65 tackles.

Regardless of where Parsons lines up, his performance in his first two seasons and his desire to do better shows he will just continue to bolster the pass rush for the Cowboys.

