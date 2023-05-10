Around the NFL

Will Cowboys' Tyler Smith play guard or tackle? 'Just tell me where to go, and I'll go'

Published: May 10, 2023 at 07:37 AM
Kevin Patra

As offseason workouts ramp up in the coming weeks, one big question emanating from Dallas is who will begin the season at left guard.

Last year, first-round pick Tyler Smith spent the offseason working at guard before starting the first 16 games at left tackle when Tyron Smith went down with an injury. Tyler Smith played the season finale and wild-card win at left guard before kicking back to tackle for Dallas' Divisional Round loss.

This offseason, the younger Smith doesn't have a preference of where he'll start the season.

"I'm like, 'Just tell me where to go, and I'll go,'" Smith told ESPN. "I'm ready to go wherever I can to contribute. I'm just ready to keep improving."

The goal for the Cowboys -- like all teams say this time of year -- is to get their top five on the field. Tyler Biadasz is the center. Zack Martin is the right guard. If Tyron Smith, Terence Steele and Tyler Smith are all healthy, one would presumably have to play left guard.

The Cowboys drafted guard Asim Richards in the fifth round. They also inked Chuma Edoga in free agency and have Matt Farniok, who made two starts at the position last year. But would any make Dallas's top five entering the season?

Ideally, the Cowboys would like to keep Tyler Smith as a tackle, but at this point, his flexibility gives the club options.

"I think [position] flex here. When you get down to the reality of it, we need to be ready for it because we've got a couple on the mend, and then Tyron, and you've got to look at what the history has been here," owner Jerry Jones said. "So we need numbers. We need the flex. Tyler's shown he can flex. But we think Steele can flex, and a couple of those young guys can flex in there too."

These position shakeouts generally start to take shape in the spring and coalesce in training camp in late July. So Dallas has time to figure out which pieces of the puzzle land in which slot.

