WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Dallas' new go-to guy responded with 107 receptions -- his first 100-plus catch season -- and career highs in both yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine). It made the Cowboys' decision to pick up his fifth-year option for a projected $17.99 million a no-brainer. And at just 24 years of age entering his fourth season, it also makes him a worthy candidate of chasing top WR money when extension talks someday take place.

For now, Lamb is still under team control for two more years and chose not to speak too much on the hypotheticals.

Two more of his teammates also fielded contract questions at the Derby, which was won by repeat-champion Leighton Vander Esch.

Trevon Diggs, who has two Pro Bowl nods to match Lamb's but also put together an All-Pro campaign since joining Dallas in the same draft class, is entering a contract year with 17 career interceptions, 49 passes defensed and two TDs.

"Hopefully something gets figured out," Diggs said about his own contract situation. "I love Dallas. I love being here. So, we'll see."

Then there's quarterback Dak Prescott, already well-versed in contract speculation after coming to a $160 million extension back in 2021. That contract ends in 2024 with two tacked-on void years. Another deal would be needed to alleviate the unsightly $59.5 million cap hit currently on the books for the 2024 season.

"Y'all know me, and y'all know every offseason is for me to go in there and get better as best as I can," Prescott told reporters. "That's stuff that I leave to the Cowboys and I leave to my agent. They got it done years ago. And when it's time to get it done again I trust in both of them."

It's likely negotiations for all three will be somewhat interconnected as the Cowboys manage the cap against their growing salaries.