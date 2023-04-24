Around the NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: There's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' after offseason changes

Published: Apr 24, 2023 at 09:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys stumbled down the stretch and bowed out of the postseason with a disappointing 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Yes, the Cowboys exorcised their road playoff woes in beating Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round, but Dak Prescott admitted his play at the end of the season wasn't what he'd hoped.

"The end of the season was tough, for sure," Prescott said last week at the Children's Cancer Fund "Light It Up" Gala in Dallas. "And I took a break off at the end of the season ... just everything that you put into a season, and then obviously it turned out the way it did. It was a different season for me personally, so yeah, took the time off but then got back at it."

The grind this offseason has a different feel for Prescott, with the Cowboys changing a host of coaches, including Brian Schottenheimer taking over as offensive coordinator, and coach Mike McCarthy calling plays. This is also the first year of Dak's career that Ezekiel Elliott isn't part of the Cowboys.

Related Links

"I'm not going to lie to you, it was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes," Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I can't say it was tough, it was interesting. 'How's this going to feel? What's this going to be like?' When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I'm an optimistic guy and always have been -- you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn't tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely half full. I'm excited about the direction we're going. But it was tough."

The question in Dallas is whether the offseason overhaul will get the Cowboys over the postseason hump after extending their streak of not making it to the NFC Championship Game to 27 seasons. If the results are similar in 2023, a whole different kind of coaching shakeup could be ordered.

Elliott has joined Prescott and other Cowboys at the QB's throwing sessions this offseason.

"He's my best friend, hell yeah I'm throwing with him," Prescott said.

The QB said he hasn't talked to Zeke about his free-agent opportunities but would be frustrated if it were him.

Elliott was also at last week's Gala but declined to discuss his release other than saying, "I'm doing great, doing great."

Veteran RBs like Zeke will likely have to wait until after this week's draft -- and possibly much later into the summer -- to find a landing spot for the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

David Bakhtiari on Packers' 'rebuild' with QB Jordan Love: 'Let the season play out however it may be'

Green Bay Packers star LT David Bakhtiari reiterated that any time a club transitions from a future Hall of Fame quarterback, it's a "rebuild" and that the key is how the team handles that shift.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

49ers quarterback Trey Lance rebuffed questions about trade speculation and his future in San Francisco while attending North Dakota State's spring practice over the weekend, stating he has "no comment on that."

news

Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have "recently re-engaged" in trade talks surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday afternoon.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract talks with New York: 'Whatever happens, happens'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley says he's hasn't had many contract conversations with general manager Joe Schoen in the month of April.

news

Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde is happy to resume his rapport with teammate Jordan Poyer in 2023, and is ready to get the defense back to from in 2023.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard sees Stephon Gilmore trade to Cowboys as 'good for both of us'

Colts general manager Chris Ballard described the Stephon Gilmore trade completed back in March as good for both Indianapolis and the cornerback, sending Gilmore to a good defensive fit while providing the team with another draft pick.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: RB Javonte Williams (ACL) still on track to play during 2023 season

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that running back Javonte Williams' recovery timeline from a knee injury still has him on track to return at some point in 2023.

news

GM Dave Ziegler: Raiders haven't 'closed the door' on drafting QB who could compete with Jimmy Garoppolo

Despite signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said the team is still open to drafting another signal-caller in next week's draft, and that any addition to the quarterback room would be able to compete for the starting spot.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort keeping talks with Budda Baker regarding trade request private

A week removed from Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker's request for a trade surfacing, the All-Pro remains on the roster and in high regard within the front office.

First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said he has engaged in discussions with Baker and his representation, but intends on keeping those talks in-house.

news

Falcons release veteran cornerback Casey Hayward

The Falcons are moving on from veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after just one season with the club. Atlanta announced Friday that it released Hayward, less than a week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE