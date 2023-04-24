Cowboys' Dak Prescott: There's a 'sense of positive change and excitement' after offseason changes

"I'm not going to lie to you, it was tough going in Day 1. Not just because of Zeke, but a bunch of coaching changes," Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I can't say it was tough, it was interesting. 'How's this going to feel? What's this going to be like?' When I left, it was amazing, honestly. It was change, but it was a sense of positive change and excitement for me. I'm an optimistic guy and always have been -- you guys know that. I guess going into there, I couldn't tell if the glass was half-full or half-empty. And then I leave, it was definitely half full. I'm excited about the direction we're going. But it was tough."

The question in Dallas is whether the offseason overhaul will get the Cowboys over the postseason hump after extending their streak of not making it to the NFC Championship Game to 27 seasons. If the results are similar in 2023, a whole different kind of coaching shakeup could be ordered.

Elliott has joined Prescott and other Cowboys at the QB's throwing sessions this offseason.

"He's my best friend, hell yeah I'm throwing with him," Prescott said.

The QB said he hasn't talked to Zeke about his free-agent opportunities but would be frustrated if it were him.

Elliott was also at last week's Gala but declined to discuss his release other than saying, "I'm doing great, doing great."