Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'I've been around some great ones,' and Dak Prescott is 'special'

Despite turning 30 in September, Cooks said he hasn't lost any speed since running a 4.33 40-yard-dash in 2014.

"I take care of my body," he added. "That's what I invest in, my body."

Prescott believes Cooks' speed can be a difference-maker for the Cowboys.

"When you're just throwing to him, it stands out," Prescott said, "his speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge, he's already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He's going to be huge for me and huge for the room."