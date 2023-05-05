Around the NFL

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'I've been around some great ones,' and Dak Prescott is 'special'

In his travels around the NFL, Brandin Cooks has played with a host of different quarterbacks, including future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Getting to know his newest QB, Dak Prescott, the early impression is extremely positive.

"I've been around some great ones," Cooks said Wednesday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic, "and we've been throwing, and I got to tell you, that guy can sling that ball. … He's special."

The Cowboys acquired Cooks in a March trade with the Houston Texans, viewing him as a perfect field-stretching complement to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Despite turning 30 in September, Cooks said he hasn't lost any speed since running a 4.33 40-yard-dash in 2014.

"I take care of my body," he added. "That's what I invest in, my body."

Prescott believes Cooks' speed can be a difference-maker for the Cowboys.

"When you're just throwing to him, it stands out," Prescott said, "his speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge, he's already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He's going to be huge for me and huge for the room."

Cooks has generated six career 1,000-yard seasons, including two of the past three years in Houston, despite quarterback inconsistencies. He's coming off a down campaign in 2022, in which he earned 699 yards and three touchdowns on 57 catches in 13 games, but if he could go for 1,037 yards with Davis Mills in 2021, he can certainly succeed with Prescott.

