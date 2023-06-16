2023 NFL season: Ranking top 10 non-quarterback franchise building blocks

The evolution of the NFL into a passing league has made it essential for teams to feature high-end blockers on each side of the offensive line. Wirfs checks the box as an elite edge blocker with the size (6-5, 320 pounds), strength and length to stymie pass rushers in space while also pummeling defenders in the running game. Although the 2021 All-Pro tackle has earned honors and accolades for his work at right tackle, he possesses the athleticism and agility to make a move to the quarterback's blind side. Whether the Bucs need him there -- general manager Jason Licht said after the draft that Wirfs' move to the left side isn't "etched in stone yet" -- and whether it's Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center are yet to be determined. Given his versatility, adaptability and elite skill at a marquee position, Wirfs could be essential to a championship puzzle.