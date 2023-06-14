Move the Sticks: Top 10 CB draft; non-QB building blocks

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 05:58 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss some of the top non-quarterback building blocks in the NFL today (5:33). After that, the duo break down pass rush stunt percentages and look at which teams ran stunts the most and least (21:07). For the rest of the show, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 cornerback draft, where they each pick five cornerbacks in the NFL (32:17).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

Around The NFL podcast: NFL love letters from secret admirers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- go around the NFL and read some intimate love letters from secret admirers.

news

Make-or-break candidates: Players at a crossroads entering 2023 NFL season

Who could be entering a make-or-break season in 2023? Nick Shook highlights 12 players at a crossroads, including six quarterbacks.

news

2023 NFL MVP dark horses: Derek Carr, Justin Jefferson and Jared Goff among sleeper candidates

As we head toward the 2023 NFL season, who are the dark-horse candidates for MVP? Adam Schein has some interesting names on his list, including a wide receiver and a 26-year-old quarterback who is already on his third team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More