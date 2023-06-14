Move the Sticks: Top 10 CB draft; non-QB building blocks

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss some of the top non-quarterback building blocks in the NFL today (5:33). After that, the duo break down pass rush stunt percentages and look at which teams ran stunts the most and least (21:07). For the rest of the show, the pair continue a new series for the summer, as they do a top 10 cornerback draft, where they each pick five cornerbacks in the NFL (32:17).