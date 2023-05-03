Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet' 

"We certainly feel very comfortable with a person like Tristan, with his skillset and his athleticism and size and intelligence and all that, that [his transition to left tackle] is gonna be pretty seamless," Licht said on the Jay and Z show , "but that hasn't completely been etched in stone yet.

"Now we're still going to remain fluid here in the offseason. We're going to see how it goes, and we just want to make sure that we're putting the best five out there. Now he's certainly going to be one of the best five, but I just, what combination? So we feel good about Luke (Goedeke); we feel that he can do that at right tackle. But, you know, we still have time just to make sure that we're putting 'em in the right spots."