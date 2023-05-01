NFL Power Rankings: Who's up/down after the draft?

Previous rank: No. 9





Moving back two spots in the first round as the "sweetener" in the Aaron Rodgers trade proved potentially costly, as New York watched the last of the four top offensive linemen in the first round come off the board a pick before the Jets went on the clock at No. 15 overall. The ensuing selection of Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV felt like a pivot, but no one in Florham Park will complain if McDonald finally gives the team a consistent threat on the edge. When one of the most important weeks in franchise history wrapped, you could see the sense of accomplishment on the faces of GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. "It's been a fun week, a fun week," Saleh said with a smile. "To get Aaron here, it's a blessing. ... We got better this week -- a lot better this week."