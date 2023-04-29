49ers select Michigan kicker Jake Moody with No. 99 pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2021 consensus All-American earned a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, finishing as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and leaving Michigan as owner of the program's single-season record for most field goals made and the Wolverines' all-time leading scorer (355 points). He capped his career at Michigan in style, nailing a career-long 59-yard field goal in the Wolverines' Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU.

Moody's selection makes it two straight drafts in which a team chose a kicker one round higher than the previous draft. In 2021, the Bengals chose Florida kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round, and the divison-rival Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. With his third-round selection, Moody is the first kicker to be picked in the 2023 draft; if he ends up as the only kicker picked, it will be three straight drafts in which just one player was chosen at the position.