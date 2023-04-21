Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Before he came to the Bay Area, Gould spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bears. He set franchise records for career field goals made (276) and points scored (1,207), making a name for himself with his consistency and longevity.

Now seven years after moving on from the Bears, Gould's former team could fit his qualifications for his next destination, with his family still living in the city and the Bears expected to see an uptick in success behind rising quarterback Justin Fields. When asked whether he'd consider returning to his first team, Gould was emphatic that if the opportunity presented itself, it'd be hard to say no.

"For sure, if they called and said, 'Hey, we want you to play for us,' I'd do it in a heartbeat," he said.

Playing in nine postseason games in his last six years with the Niners, including Super Bowl LIV, Gould became particularly well-known for his clutch kicks in the playoffs, notably a game-winner over the Packers that sent San Francisco to the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Through his 16 career playoff appearances, Gould has been perfect in both field goals and extra points, going 29 for 29 and 39 for 39, respectively.

Despite the success Gould has had as an individual and with his teams, he said he's still looking to hit a few more milestones before hanging up the cleats.

"Well first, I want to win a Super Bowl, obviously that means a lot to me. And secondly, it comes down to wanting to be able to score 2,000 points, maybe hit 500 field goals, and ultimately just win," Gould said. "It's been fun for me to be in now my fifth NFC championship, three in San Francisco and two in Chicago, and having the ability to play at that level, it gets me excited. So any time I can find a team where I'm getting that opportunity, then there's nothing like playoff football."