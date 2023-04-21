Free-agent kicker Robbie Gould looking for fresh start with 'winning' team

Kicker Robbie Gould announced in March that he would not be re-signing with the 49ers, and instead would see what free agency has to offer him ahead of his 19th NFL season.
Speaking to NFL.com Thursday from the PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic, Gould said that at this point in his life and career he knows what he wants out of a new team, with being closer to his family in Chicago and playing with a competitive organization as major factors. With those changing priorities in mind and his almost two decades of experience, Gould said he's being more particular about the free agency process when considering where he continues his career.
"Obviously I want to play closer to home, that's one of the big things that's meant a lot to me, and we're filtering through those opportunities, and waiting for the right time to be able to do that," Gould said. "I'd love to win if possible, so I'm kind of being a little picky with that, but at 40 years old and playing 18 years in the league, I think I've earned the ability to do that."
Before he came to the Bay Area, Gould spent the first 11 years of his career with the Bears. He set franchise records for career field goals made (276) and points scored (1,207), making a name for himself with his consistency and longevity.
Now seven years after moving on from the Bears, Gould's former team could fit his qualifications for his next destination, with his family still living in the city and the Bears expected to see an uptick in success behind rising quarterback Justin Fields. When asked whether he'd consider returning to his first team, Gould was emphatic that if the opportunity presented itself, it'd be hard to say no.
"For sure, if they called and said, 'Hey, we want you to play for us,' I'd do it in a heartbeat," he said.
Playing in nine postseason games in his last six years with the Niners, including Super Bowl LIV, Gould became particularly well-known for his clutch kicks in the playoffs, notably a game-winner over the Packers that sent San Francisco to the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Through his 16 career playoff appearances, Gould has been perfect in both field goals and extra points, going 29 for 29 and 39 for 39, respectively.
Despite the success Gould has had as an individual and with his teams, he said he's still looking to hit a few more milestones before hanging up the cleats.
"Well first, I want to win a Super Bowl, obviously that means a lot to me. And secondly, it comes down to wanting to be able to score 2,000 points, maybe hit 500 field goals, and ultimately just win," Gould said. "It's been fun for me to be in now my fifth NFC championship, three in San Francisco and two in Chicago, and having the ability to play at that level, it gets me excited. So any time I can find a team where I'm getting that opportunity, then there's nothing like playoff football."
Currently sitting at 1,961 points and 447 field goals, Gould could pass those benchmarks in just a couple years. As for the Super Bowl, the hope is that with whichever team he lands with, he'll be able to fight for that sought-after championship. While he still has that decision to make, Gould is ready to look toward the next phase of his career and whatever Year 19 holds for him.