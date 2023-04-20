2023 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

1) What are the Texans going to do at No. 2? There has been a new line of thinking that has taken hold in recent weeks, and that's the idea of the Texans perhaps passing on a quarterback with the second overall pick, assuming Alabama's Bryce Young goes first to Carolina.

If Houston stays at No. 2 but decides against selecting a QB at that spot, the team could be choosing between two of the draft's top edge rushers, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson. No matter what they ultimately decide to do at No. 2, Jeremiah said the Texans can't ignore quarterback as a need.

"Will Anderson is my second overall player. Bryce Young is my first player," Jeremiah said. "We assume Bryce Young goes No. 1, maybe taking the best player available (is the plan at No. 2). So, from that standpoint, I couldn't argue. I would just say that there has to be a plan in place (for the Texans) to add a quarterback in this draft."

The Texans also have pick No. 12 overall in Round 1 -- plus 10 more selections this year alone. The ammunition would be there to trade up from No. 12 if they want.

"Maybe that's what they have in mind," he said. "I just have a hard time seeing them entering next season with the (Davis) Mills, (Case) Keenum, (E.J.) Perry combo being it. They have a chance to add to that room right now. That's why I would be shocked if they left the first round with those two picks and one of them was not a quarterback."

If it was up to Jeremiah, his pick at No. 2 would be Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

"I love Will Anderson as a player, but there's no guarantees you are going to be picking up here again," Jeremiah said. "You have an opportunity to take a quarterback. I really like C.J. Stroud. He's my seventh overall player. And if it's me in that situation, I would take C.J. Stroud.

"I think he's better than anybody you have on your roster right now. It's an upgrade. You can look to next year all you want, but there are absolutely no guarantees you're going to get one of those (quarterbacks) next year."

In a way, Houston's possible leeriness over the QB options they might be facing appears to be a snapshot for the position as a whole. It's tougher to slot passers to specific teams right now, especially knowing that there could be trade activity that changes the landscape.