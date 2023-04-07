Bengals RB Joe Mixon recharged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing 

The Cincinnati Police Department on Friday refiled an aggravated menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, the department announced in a press release.

The refiling of the charge, which was dismissed on Feb. 3, stems from the discovery of new evidence during the investigation process, according to the CPD. It is a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

"To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings," the CPD statement read, in part. "CPD is committed to a thorough, evidence-driven investigation of all reported offenses."

The Bengals are aware of the refiling and issued the following statement:

"The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The team will monitor the situation and refrain from further comment."

Mixon, 26, was initially charged on Feb. 2 after a complaint was filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court alleging he pointed a firearm at a woman, according to the report, and said, "You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can't get me." The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 21, per the complaint. The Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22.

A day following the charge being first filed, it was dismissed at the request of the city prosecutor's office. At the court hearing on Feb. 3, Judge Curt Kissinger, the presiding judge of Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court, stated on the record that the city prosecutor said there needed to be an additional investigation before moving ahead with reintroducing the charge.

Mixon, an Oklahoma product, was a second-round selection of the Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Prior to entering the league, Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault and suspended for a season after he was seen on video knocking out a female student with a punch at a restaurant in Norman, Oklahoma, in July of 2014. Mixon completed a year of probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling as per a plea agreement to the charge.