Arrest warrant for aggravated menacing charge issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon; RB's agent says charge to be dropped Friday

Published: Feb 02, 2023 at 09:54 PM
An arrest warrant on a charge of aggravated menacing was issued on Thursday for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

A complaint filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court in Cincinnati alleged that Mixon knowingly pointed a firearm at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can' get me."

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21, per the complaint, and is classified as a misdemeanor. The Bengals defeated the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22.

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement on Thursday, obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, that stated his belief the charges against Mixon will be dropped on Friday.

"It was a rush to judgement," Schaffer said. "They're dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges -- because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation -- to do their work."

The Bengals said in a statement: "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon, a fifth-year running back for Cincinnati, was previously charged with misdemeanor assault and suspended for a collegiate season at Oklahoma after he was shown on video punching and knocking out a female student during a confrontation at a restaurant in Norman, Okla., in July 2014. Mixon completed one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling as part of a plea agreement to that charge.

Mixon has 5,378 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. He has two years remaining on his contract with Cincinnati.

