Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon was officially dismissed on Friday, but the charge could be refiled.

A court document filed Friday stated that the charge against Mixon was dismissed at the request of the city prosecutor's office.

At a court hearing on Friday, Judge Curt Kissinger, the presiding judge of Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court, wanted to be certain that the victim was in agreement with the dropped charge and that the hearing was done in compliance with Marcy's Law.

Judge Kissinger said on the record Friday that the city prosecutor said there needs to be an additional investigation before moving forward with reintroducing the charge.

The dismissal comes one day after a complaint was filed that alleged Mixon knowingly pointed a firearm at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can't get me."

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21, per the complaint, and was classified as a misdemeanor. The Bengals defeated the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mixon once the complaint was filed.

Mixon, a sixth-year running back for Cincinnati, was previously charged with misdemeanor assault and suspended for a collegiate season at Oklahoma after he was shown on video punching and knocking out a female student during a confrontation at a restaurant in Norman, Okla., in July 2014. Mixon completed one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling as part of a plea agreement to that charge.