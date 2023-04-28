The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

4) Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee: Hooker was a sexy pick to make it into the first round. But with Levis falling, Hooker was also unlikely to find a spot in the later picks on Thursday. In fairness, Hooker always was going to be a luxury pick for a team that already had a veteran quarterback and was looking for someone to develop. He's 25 years old, recovering from an ACL injury sustained late in his final season and in need of some refinement after playing in a college system that some might describe as gimmicky. The upside here is that he can still find plenty of teams interested in his services. Hooker had a visit with the Lions, who have the third pick in the second round. The Rams, Seahawks, Raiders and Titans also could be looking for quarterbacks when Friday's selections begin. He'll find a team on Day 2. He's got too much going for him for that not to happen.