Around the NFL

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Published: Mar 30, 2023 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Like the other potential top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson has met with the team owning the No. 1 overall pick ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Richardson met with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday night, per sources informed of the situation. The Florida QB also had dinner with the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 7 spot.

The Panthers have done their due diligence on all the quarterbacks projected to go in the first round, starting with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and now Richardson.

Richardson was viewed as a potential first-round pick before blowing up the NFL Scouting Combine, where he flashed rare athletic traits that shot his stock through the roof. With dynamic ability but less experience than his draft counterparts, clubs will likely differ on Richardson as a prospect more than the other QBs in this class. Some will see a dynamite player with MVP-type upside, while others will view him as a risky prospect who sometimes struggles with processing and has some accuracy questions.

Richardson's NFL success could depend heavily on the situation he lands in, how the coaching staff plans to develop him, and whether the club might live through early-career struggles.

Regardless, it's no surprise the Panthers met with Richardson. The question is whether they're impressed enough with the person and player to make him the No. 1 overall pick.

The Raiders meeting with Richardson also isn't surprising. They've signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but the deal doesn't preclude them from adding a young signal-caller to the mix. If Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler believe in Richardson's upside after a Patrick Mahomes-type developmental year, taking the QB if he falls to No. 7 (or using their draft assets to move higher) makes some sense in the long-term plans.

Richardson isn't the only potential first-rounder working out in Gainesville today. All-American offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence had dinner Wednesday night with the Tennessee Titans and also met with the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, Pelissero reported.

You can watch Richardson throw and the rest of the Florida pro day live starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on NFL+. Click here to subscribe.

