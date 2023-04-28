Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Around the NFL

Indianapolis finally landed its quarterback of the future.

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

After years of cycling through veteran quarterbacks since the retirement of Andrew Luck, general manager Chris Ballard swung for a young signal-caller with home-run upside.

Richardson joins new head coach Shane Steichen in Indianapolis, who helped unlock Jalen Hurts' dual-threat potential in Philadelphia. Can he do the same with the dynamic but inexperienced Richardson?

One of the most hotly debated prospects in recent memory, Richardson boasts otherworldly physical gifts. The QB set the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine ablaze with a 4.43 40-yard dash and a modern record with a 40 ½-inch vertical jump.

At 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, Richardson owns a howitzer for an arm and athleticism that leaps off the screen. The QB can flick the ball downfield with ease and drive the ball into every level. He displays good touch on the deep pass, able to drop it in the bucket.

Richardson owns excellent pocket presence and a willingness to step around rushers to make throws. The QB's big arm allows him to make off-platform passes, fit the ball into tight windows, and he's not shy about taking a hit.

The signal-caller also brings dynamic rushing ability to the NFL. His size and speed combo are as rare as they come. Richardson can juke past defenders on the move and stretch a 4-yard gain into 15. At Florida, he generated six career rushes of 45-plus yards, including touchdown runs of 45, 60, 73, 80 and 81 yards. He doesn't just hit home runs with his legs, however. Richardson can grind out first downs on the move in short yardage, a trait the NFL watched Hurts exploit in 2022.

It's the lack of experience and struggles in the Florida offense that gave some scouts pause when projecting Richardson to the pro level.

Turning 21 years old next month, Richardson started just 13 games with the Gators, with 12 coming in 2022. Last season, he completed 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 TDs and nine interceptions.

His lack of game reps led to a roller-coaster ride during his lone starting campaign. Accuracy issues plagued the young QB, with balls sometimes spraying all over the field. He has yet to calibrate his short throws, often burning the ball through receivers' hands. Richardson also needs to develop his decision-making -- particularly the propensity to force the ball into well-defended areas -- to produce against NFL defenses.

A humble worker, Richardson is fully aware of the strides he must make in the coming years to be successful in the pros.

"I know I have to get better," Richardson told NFL Network's Cam Wolfe. "But I promise, I will work relentlessly to improve. And I will improve. All you need to do is watch the tape to know my best is still yet to come."

The Colts are betting big Richardson will prove that statement true.

